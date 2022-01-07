Yvonne Orji's HBO Max dating show My Mom, Your Dad releases its trailer

On “Station Eleven”, HBO Max new miniseries, there’s a deadly virus rapidly spreading around the world and it claims the lives of millions around the world in a matter of weeks and changes civilization as we know it. Sounds kind of familiar? Now that we’re heading into the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, it might be a bit disheartening to watch a show about the end of the world especially when it closely resembles the world that we live in. Throw in the fact that we’ve seen the “end of the world” fictionalized in on shows like “The Walking Dead”, “The 100” and “Black Summer”, the whole apocalypse genre has been done countless times. But Station Eleven offers a refreshing perspective in a saturated genre. Yes, there is plague, there’s loss, but more importantly, there’s hope and humor.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO