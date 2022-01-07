ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Yvonne Orji's HBO Max dating show My Mom, Your Dad releases its trailer

Primetimer
Primetimer
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Insecure star hosts the dating show, premiering Jan. 13, following "a group of single parents nominated by...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fatherly

Exclusive: ‘Gabby’s Dollhouse’ Season 4 Trailer and Release Date

Time to get tiny! If you have a toddler or preschooler who is bored with their current Netflix favorites, here’s some good news. The hit series Gabby’s Dollhouse is returning for a fourth season very, very soon. Fatherly is a big fan of this show and is proud to present the new Season 4 trailer of Gabby’s Dollhouse exclusively. Watch it above!
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yvonne Orji
Inverse

The best post-apocalypse show on HBO Max reveals a strange societal truth

Let’s look back at March 2020. Lacking information on the novel coronavirus ripping across the globe, people turned to their TVs for guidance. While some escaped with lighthearted comedies, others leaned into the times by consuming one pandemic movie after another. Now it’s December 2021. Covid-19 is still with...
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

The Batman HBO Max Release Date Revealed

The Batman will be available on HBO Max a lot sooner than expected!. There is a good reason why The Batman is currently trending all over social media. A new trailer for the upcoming DC film has been released quietly but still managed to cause fans to hype up The Bat and The Cat. Now it looks like the movie's HBO Max release date has been revealed and it's actually a lot sooner than anticipated!
TV & VIDEOS
thenerdstash.com

WarnerMedia CEO Confirms ‘The Batman’ HBO Max Release Date

Warner Bros. experimented heavily with its film distribution system in 2021. The studio elected to release their films day-and-date in both theaters and on HBO Max. Unfortunately, this strategy didn’t exactly work as many films suffered since people could just stay home and turn on HBO Max. Warner Bros. will not be doing this system in 2021, however, we now know when movie fans will be able to watch The Batman on HBO Max.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
epicstream.com

Gremlins TV Series Secrets of the Mogwai is Teased in New HBO Max Trailer

The upcoming TV series Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai has been teased in a new HBO Max trailer!. The upcoming animated TV series Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai has been teased in a brand-new HBO Max trailer. Do you remember the three important rules? Okay, good, let's unbox everything we know about the upcoming show that's set to hit the streaming service in 2022!
TV SERIES
Den of Geek

HBO Max New Releases: January 2022

A new year has finally arrived and HBO Max is set to open it with a bang. With its list of new releases for January 2022, HBO Max is rolling out some intriguing original series and an absolutely packed slate of library titles. The real highlight this month comes on...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TVOvermind

HBO Max’s Station Eleven: Is It Worth A Watch?

On “Station Eleven”, HBO Max new miniseries, there’s a deadly virus rapidly spreading around the world and it claims the lives of millions around the world in a matter of weeks and changes civilization as we know it. Sounds kind of familiar? Now that we’re heading into the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, it might be a bit disheartening to watch a show about the end of the world especially when it closely resembles the world that we live in. Throw in the fact that we’ve seen the “end of the world” fictionalized in on shows like “The Walking Dead”, “The 100” and “Black Summer”, the whole apocalypse genre has been done countless times. But Station Eleven offers a refreshing perspective in a saturated genre. Yes, there is plague, there’s loss, but more importantly, there’s hope and humor.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Scott Pilgrim is set to become a Netflix anime series

Bryan Lee O'Malley's graphic novel series, which was adapted as the 2010 film Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, is being developed as anime series for Netflix from Universal Content Productions, according to The Hollywood Reporter. O’Malley is writing the series with BenDavid Grabinski, the showrunner behind the revival of Nickelodeon's Are You Afraid of the Dark? "Part action fantasy, part romantic comedy, Pilgrim centered on the titular slacker living in Toronto and in a garage band named Sex Bob-Omb with his friends," per The Hollywood Reporter. "His life is turned upside down when he meets Ramona Flowers, an American girl who is recently single. But before their love can blossom, Pilgrim finds himself challenged by his love’s seven previous relationships, and must defeat them in over-the-top fashion." The bandmembers from the movie are also on hand for the anime.
COMICS
Primetimer

Amazon's Phat Tuesdays docuseries to celebrate The Comedy Store's influential showcase for Black comedians

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Reginald Hudlin will direct the three-episode docuseries on the weekly showcase that Guy Torry created at The Comedy Store following the 1992 L.A. Riots. Interview subjects include Anthony Anderson, Tichina Arnold, Nick Cannon, Dave Chappelle, Snoop Dogg, Cedric the Entertainer, Tiffany Haddish, Steve Harvey, Lil Rel Howery, Regina King, Jo Koy, Luenell, Flame Monroe, Jay Pharoah, Craig Robinson, JB Smoove, Chris Tucker and Kym Whitley. Phat Tuesdays premieres Feb. 4.
TV SERIES
Android Authority

Shows like Titans: What to watch between seasons of the HBO Max series

Young heroes assemble in these eight team-up series you can stream now. After a successful third season at its new home on HBO Max, Titans is due for a fourth season, though you may have to wait a while for it. In the meantime, what are some shows like Titans to keep you entertained?
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
18K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy