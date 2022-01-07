ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Former Birmingham News publisher Victor Hanson II dies

By The Associated Press
Seattle Times
 3 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Victor Hanson II, a former publisher of The Birmingham News who worked in multiple positions before taking over the top leadership job, died Friday. He was 91. Son Victor Hanson III said his father died in his sleep at a hospital...

www.seattletimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
WWL-TV

Mary Alice Jervay Thatch, Black newspaper publisher, dies at 78

Mary Alice Jervay Thatch, the third-generation editor and publisher of a historic Black newspaper in North Carolina and a driving force behind the pardons of the Wilmington 10, has died. She was 78. Thatch died Tuesday at Duke University Hospital in Durham, but a cause of death was not available,...
SOCIETY
CBS42.com

16-year-old dies in Birmingham double homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police need your help to find the person or persons who shot and killed two people, including a 16-year-old girl who was caught in the crossfire. Investigators say they were called to 16th Way Southwest and Matt Leonard Drive after 9 p.m. Saturday night....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
New Pittsburgh Courier

Legendary Wilmington Journal publisher Mary Alice Jervay Thatch dies at 78

The Black Press and African-American community have lost a legendary leader, fighter and advocate for human rights, civil rights, and justice. Indeed, one of her most successful efforts made worldwide news. Mary Alice Jervay Thatch, the third generation editor and publisher of The Wilmington Journal, died December 28th at the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Birmingham News#The University Of Alabama#Hansons#Advance Local
Tennessee Lookout

Building on years of archival work to uncover Nashville’s Black history

Old family friends in Nashville have been connected by a painful shared history for generations without knowing the source, but Angela Sutton, Ph.D., is putting together the centuries-old puzzles pieces. Sutton, an assistant professor of communications studies at Vanderbilt University, is director of the Fort Negley Descendents Project and uncovered the names of 255 Black […] The post Building on years of archival work to uncover Nashville’s Black history appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
abc17news.com

Black newspaper publisher Mary Alice Jervay Thatch, 78, dies

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — The third-generation editor and publisher of a historic Black newspaper in North Carolina and a driving force behind the pardons of the Wilmington 10 has died. Mary Alice Jervay Thatch was 78. Cousin Paul R. Jervay Jr., said Thatch died Tuesday. Thatch was the daughter of The Wilmington Journal publisher Thomas C. Jervay Sr. Her grandfather started the newspaper as the Cape Fear Journal in 1927. When Thatch succeeded her father in 1996, she took on the fight for pardons for nine Black men and one white woman who were wrongly convicted of a 1971 firebombing. In 2012, Gov. Beverly Perdue issued pardons for the group, who were known as the Wilmington 10.
SOCIETY
KREM

Mary Alice Jervay Thatch, Black newspaper publisher, dies at 78

Mary Alice Jervay Thatch, the third-generation editor and publisher of a historic Black newspaper in North Carolina and a driving force behind the pardons of the Wilmington 10, has died. She was 78. Thatch died Tuesday at Duke University Hospital in Durham, but a cause of death was not available,...
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
rocketcitynow.com

Mary Alice Jervay Thatch, Black newspaper publisher, dies at 78

Mary Alice Jervay Thatch, the third-generation editor and publisher of a historic Black newspaper in North Carolina and a driving force behind the pardons of the Wilmington 10, has died. She was 78. Thatch died Tuesday at Duke University Hospital in Durham, but a cause of death was not available,...
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy