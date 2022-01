STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Mx. Je’Jae Cleopatra Daniels believes the role of an artist is to build bridges. And they’re intent on doing just that. Known professionally as Mx.Enigma, the nomadic non-binary artist — who uses they/them pronouns — is focused on bringing equality and equity to historically underrepresented cultures and genders by taking inspiration from their own Ashkenazi and Mizrahi Jewish heritage, their upbringing in both New York and Palestine and their experiences living as a member of the TGNCI (trans/gender non-conforming/intersex) community.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO