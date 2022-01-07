ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huber Heights elementary students move to remote learning

By Schalischa Petit-De
 3 days ago

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Huber Heights elementary school students will transition to remote learning starting Monday.

Huber Heights City Schools said all Valley Forge Elementary students will move to an exclusively remote learning schedule beginning Monday, January 10. The district attributed the change to staff shortages worsened by a COVID-19 case surge.

“Our district currently has 121 students and staff who are positive for COVID-19. The number of COVID-19 cases across our district is at an all-time high, especially in staff positions that are critical to maintaining a safe and quality in-person learning environment.”

Huber Heights City Schools encouraged families to wear masks and get vaccinated in order to have students return to in-person learning as soon as possible. Additionally, the district asked families to spread information on current job openings at schools, especially substitute positions. To look at current job openings at Huber Heights City Schools, click here .

The Huber Heights City Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting on Monday, January 10 at 7 p.m. to discuss the district’s response to COVID-19.

