ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

The Weeknd And Jim Carrey's Unexpected Friendship Explained

By Vinney Wong
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fresh off releasing his fifth studio album "Dawn FM" on January 7, The Weeknd — also known as Abel Tesfaye — has excited and intrigued music fans because of who he has enlisted for his new music. The album, which The Weeknd has said is a "new sonic universe" from his...

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

34 stars who regret famous movie roles, from Jim Carrey to Jessica Alba

“What are your biggest regrets?” This might be one of the more obvious questions a journalist can ask an actor, but the answer can often be hugely revealing.For instance, many actors have spoken negatively about their time spent as a superhero (Ben Affleck, Jessica Alba, Halle Berry), portraying a teenage heartthrob (Robert Pattinson, Zac Efron) or continuing with a long-running franchise (Matt Damon, Daniel Radcliffe).Others have said they took a job solely on a director’s filmography only to be let down by the final results of their collaboration (Charlize Theron).Most surprising are those actors who appear in iconic roles,...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jim Carrey Plays A Soft-Rock Radio Host On The Weeknd’s New Album & Fans Go Wild

‘Dawn FM’ has arrived, and The Weeknd’s new album featured a surprising cameo from Jim Carrey. 2022 has gotten off to a great and strange start. Two years after The Weeknd helped many endure the strain of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, the singer (b. Abel Tesfaye) has returned with the highly-anticipated follow-up, Dawn FM. Helping him usher in this new era was a handful of collaborators, which included Jim Carrey. Yes, the man behind The Mask, Man on the Moon, and Bruce Almighty was a part of The Weeknd’s new album in a way that none expected. The actor basically plays a soft-rock radio host in the form of a DJ, and he helps lead listeners through the entire album. It’s pretty amazing and fans are loving it.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

The Weeknd Confirms Jim Carrey Is Featured on 'Dawn FM'

Shortly after announcing the official release date for Dawn FM, The Weeknd has now revealed that Jim Carrey is featured on his follow-up to After Hours. In the initial announcement trailer for the Canadian artist’s fifth studio album, Carrey was included in a list of collaborators which included Quincy Jones, Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne and Oneohtrix Point Never.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Jim Carrey
Person
Quincy Jones
Person
Abel Tesfaye
Mic

The Weeknd is stuck in purgatory with Jim Carrey

As long as you might want the hedonistic night to go on, eventually the cold, harsh light of dawn comes for you — that is, according to The Weeknd. The pop superstar has released released a trailer teasing his new album, Dawn FM, a follow-up to his smash 2020 record After Hours.
MUSIC
Complex

The Weeknd Thanks Jim Carrey for Appearing on Upcoming ‘Dawn FM’ Album, Actor Says He’s ‘Thrilled to Play a Part’

Just hours after The Weeknd announced the follow-up to 2020’s After Hours, one of the album’s features, Jim Carrey, revealed he’s heard the project. “I listened to Dawn FM with my good friend Abel @theweeknd last night,” wrote Carrey wrote. “It was deep and elegant and it danced me around the room. I’m thrilled to play a part in his symphony.”
CELEBRITIES
Polygon

The Weeknd teams with Jim Carrey for ‘new sonic universe’ album dropping Jan. 7

Starboy is starting off the year with a new universe. The Weeknd, also known as Abel Tesfaye, has announced a new album called Dawn FM, that it’s coming Jan. 7, and that it’s packed with an unusual cast of collaborators. There are a wide variety of musical styles: Quincy Jones, Lil Wayne, Oneohtrix Point Never, and Tyler, The Creator. And there’s also Jim Carrey.
MUSIC
The Independent

The Weekend: Jim Carrey calls new album Dawn ‘deep and elegant’

Jim Carrey has teased The Weeknd’s forthcoming album Dawn, describing it as “deep and elegant”. The comedian and actor is credited on the Canadian artist’s new record, which he announced earlier this week.“I listened to Dawn FM with my good friend Abel @theweeknd last night,” Carrey tweeted.“It was deep and elegant and it danced me around the room. I’m thrilled to play a part in his symphony.”“Thank you for being a part of this. It’s kismet. Full circle,” The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, responded. Dawn is scheduled for release on Friday 7 January.Tyler the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones and The Weeknd’s frequent collaborator Oneohtrix Point Never are also featured on the album. The Weeknd’s previous album – 2020’s After Hours – included the record-breaking single “Blinding Lights”. Read The Independent’s review here. Read More The Weeknd announces new album featuring Jim Carrey will arrive this weekEminem bought a Bored Ape NFT resembling him for £334,000Rapper J $tash found dead after allegedly killing woman in front of children
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship
TODAY.com

Jim Carrey reacts to British baker’s life-size Grinch cake

British baker Lara Mason has won Jim Carrey’s praise after creating a giant cake sculpture of the Grinch. “My ultimate goal is not just to be admired by my fans, but to be eaten by them,” he tweeted. The actor even challenged Mason to re-create Ace Ventura, another one of his classic characters.Dec. 30, 2021.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Jim Carrey Not Only Steals But Is the Show on the Weeknd’s Dawn FM

When the Weeknd released the trailer for his new album Dawn FM at the beginning of the week, it came with a carefully curated list of skilled collaborators: rappers Lil Wayne and Tyler, the Creator, experimental-electronic composer Oneohtrix Point Never, and super-producer Quincy Jones. Oh, and Jim Carrey, too. It wasn’t quite a surprise that Abel Tesfaye, who’s become one of the biggest pop stars in the world as the Weeknd, worked with the comedian. For one, they’re neighbors in Los Angeles, where they enjoy messing with telescopes from their respective balconies (as, apparently, rich people do). On top of that, Carrey is one of the Weeknd’s heroes — the musician has chalked his long-standing interest in film up to Carrey’s The Mask, which he said was the first movie he ever saw in theaters. They’re even both originally from Toronto!
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

The Weeknd Collaborator Jim Carrey Calls Singer’s ‘Dawn FM’ Album ‘Deep and Elegant’: ‘It Danced Me Around the Room’

Jim Carrey is a huge fan of The Weeknd‘s upcoming album, Dawn FM. Shortly after the R&B singer-songwriter officially announced the album’s title and release date on Monday (Jan. 3), the famed actor and comedian — who is listed as a collaborator in a cryptic video teaser for the project — praised the forthcoming release on social media.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Jim Carrey honors Prince on the Weeknd's hauntingly poetic Dawn FM spoken-word piece

Jim Carrey goes from comic to cosmic pondering on the Weeknd's new album Dawn FM. The beloved actor co-wrote and performs "Phantom Regret" — a stark, haunting spoken-word poem — at the tail end of the pop star's latest LP, with lyrics that run the gamut from existential crisis to death and the afterlife with a notable reference to late icon Prince.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
enstarz.com

8 Really Cool-Ass Things We Absolutely Love About Jim Carrey

If you've been on Twitter today peeping at the trends, you probably noticed this absolutely heart-melting story about the unexpected friendship between Jim Carrey and The Weeknd:. Well, Carrey may be known for playing kooky characters, but he's so much more than that: This man is a comedian, an actor,...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Jim Carrey Says He's Heard The Weeknd's "Dawn FM" & It's "Deep & Elegant"

Jim Carrey says that he listened to The Weeknd's upcoming album, Dawn FM, last night with Abel himself and shared his thoughts on the project on Twitter, Monday. The Weeknd announced the project will be dropping on Friday, earlier today. "I listened to Dawn FM with my good friend Abel...
MUSIC
vinylmeplease.com

The Weeknd’s Radio-Guided Reckoning

Every week, we tell you about an album we think you need to spend time with. This week’s album is The Weeknd’s Dawn FM. The idea of a “pop era” is usually ascribed to female pop stars and the worlds they build around their promotional album cycles. Take, for example, Katy Perry’s candy-coated Teenage Dream era, the tabloid frenzy of Taylor Swift’s reputation era or the pink and green apocalypse of Lady Gaga’s most recent solo album Chromatica. Though a very involved marketing ploy, these eras help to establish characters and landscapes that immerse listeners into the album’s story much deeper than a concept album, which lacks a life outside of the music itself.
MUSIC
NME

Watch the video for The Weeknd’s ‘Sacrifice’

The Weeknd has released a Cliqua-directed video for ‘Sacrifice’, which sees the star attached to a giant wheel and taking part in some sort of ritual – check it out below. ‘Sacrifice’ was released yesterday (January 7) as part of The Weeknd’s fifth album ‘Dawn FM’. The...
MUSIC
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
24K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy