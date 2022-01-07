ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
QB Casey Thompson transferring from Texas to Nebraska

Former Texas quarterback Casey Thompson announced Friday on Instagram that he is transferring to Nebraska.

He is a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining due to the NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver.

Thompson entered the transfer portal last month after former five-star recruit Quinn Ewers announced he was transferring from Ohio State to Texas.

Thompson started 10 games for the Longhorns in 2021, passing for 2,113 yards and a Big 12-best 24 touchdowns with nine interceptions. He battled through a thumb injury for much of the season.

–Field Level Media

