Hartford, CT

UConn recruit Alex Karaban enrolls early, joins men’s basketball program

By Dom Amore, Hartford Courant
 3 days ago
UConn commit Alex Karaban is the 45th recruit in ESPN's class of 2022 rankings. Hartford Courant/TNS

Alex Karaban, a versatile forward who committed to UConn men’s basketball last summer, has enrolled at UConn early and will join the program this month.

Karaban accelerated his graduation from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, and will be able to practice and travel with the Huskies for the rest of this season. He is not expected to play until next season.

He joins Corey Floyd Jr., who graduated a year early from high school and came to UConn in the fall. Floyd is redshirting this season. Karaban will follow the same path as current UConn redshirt junior Akok Akok, who enrolled for the second semester in 2018-19 but did not play in any games and made an immediate impact as a redshirt freshman in 2019-20.

Karaban, a 6-foot-8, 210-pounder from Northborough, Massachusetts, went to IMG Academy after two years at New Hampton (N.H.) School. He was named the Gatorade New Hampshire Player of the Year last season after averaging 25.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.9 blocks and shooting 60.3 percent to lead New Hampton to the New England Prep School Athletic Council Class AAA tournament championship. He’s considered a top-50 recruit from the Class of 2022 by most analysts.

Karaban also played for AAU’s Expressions Elite, averaging 18.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 blocks and earned selection to the All-Peach Jam Second Team.

Karaban, Floyd and Bristol Central 7-2 center Donovan Clingan were originally ranked as a top 10 recruiting class for UConn before Floyd and Karaban elected to enroll early.

