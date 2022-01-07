ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamance County, NC

Alamance County detention officer in hospital after being assaulted by inmate, deputies say

By Dolan Reynolds
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2umisk_0dfoDkSu00

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.CE. (WGHP) — A detention officer is in the hospital after being assaulted by an inmate on Thursday, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

Stay on top of breaking news and weather with the FOX8 mobile app.

The detention officer entered a cell and told Vladimir Vladimiro Vazquez, 32, of Burlington, that he had a dinner tray for him.

Without warning, Vazquez hit the officer repeatedly in the face, temple and back of the head until he fell to the floor and hit his head on the metal floor plate, the release says.

After assaulting the officer, the Vazquez ran back into the cell.

The officer was taken to the hospital and treated for a concussion as well as injuries to the face.

Vazquez was charged with assault inflicting physical injury on a detention officer and given a secured bond of $100,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

Comments / 3

Fish Gutz
3d ago

would love to see a true investigation of corruption among CO's. In MA the families of inmates have to pay cash tips to the CO's to keep their family member off the beating list. this can't be unique to MA.State AG won't investigate because the crimes are against convicts and nobody will testify against people that can have a family member killed by a lifer.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Person shot, killed on Greenbriar Road; Greensboro police begin homicide investigation

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Greensboro police began a homicide investigation after a person was shot and killed on Greenbriar Road on Monday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. Around 1:44 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block Greenbriar Road. Responding officers found Naikeem Taylor, 24, of Greensboro, suffering from a gunshot wound. Taylor […]
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burlington, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Alamance, NC
County
Alamance County, NC
City
Burlington, NC
Alamance County, NC
Crime & Safety
FOX8 News

North Carolina man accused of shooting, killing wife

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man has been charged with murder in the death of his wife, police said on Sunday. On Saturday, shortly after 7 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a homicide at 4275 Williamsbrook Lane, Unit B. Demetrius Montra Cooper, 40, called 911 and advised he had shot and killed […]
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Concussion#Wghp#Fox8 Mobile#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX8 News

Body found in Greensboro on Mimosa Drive near Benjamin Parkway

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police began a death investigation after a body was found on Sunday on Mimosa Drive near Benjamin Parkway. Police say the body was found around 2:30 p.m. The body has not been identified, but police say they were an adult. There are no obvious signs of foul play or trauma. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Sections of North Patterson Avenue in Winston-Salem reopen after being closed for hours due to investigations, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A stretch of Winston-Salem road has reopened after being closed for several hours. According to police, all lanes of the 2400 block of North Patterson Avenue between 24th Street and 25th Street were closed due to an investigation. Winston-Salem Police tweeted that North Patterson Avenue was closed between 27th and 26th […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX8 News

3 dead after fire overtakes mobile home in North Carolina

BELL ARTHUR, N.C. (WNCT) — An early Sunday morning structure fire in Bell Arthur left three people dead, officials said. Pitt County Fire Marshal Jay Morris said the fire happened in a doublewide mobile home behind a house in the 2400 block of Nichols Road. The Red Oak Fire Department responded to the call at […]
BELL ARTHUR, NC
FOX8 News

Man rescued after 4 hours on top of Charlotte electrical tower

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said up to 20,000 people in south Charlotte were without power Sunday during an effort to save a man’s life. Officers said a man climbed 85 feet to the top of an energized electrical tower off Woodlawn Road and Nations Crossing Road. It took negotiators nearly four […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

Tractor-trailer overturns on US-220 southbound; road reopens

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — US-220 southbound near Interstate 40 has reopened after a tractor-trailer overturned on Monday afternoon, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. The road was shut down to one lane at 4 p.m. and reopened around 7 p.m. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy