Talkin’ Rock with Kofi Baker and Will Johns – The Music of Cream

wmmr.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article-Meltdown- Cream was a chemical explosion like no other, the blueprint for every supergroup to follow and the heavy blues precursor to Hendrix, Zeppelin and so much more. ​ Fifty years since their earth-shaking debut album, the bloodlines of that hallowed trilogy...

wmmr.com

wcsx.com

Talkin’ Rock with Guitarist Nita Strauss

-Meltdown- Los Angeles born guitarist Nita Strauss has become a force to be reckoned with in the music world, dazzling audiences across the US, UK, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia and Africa. The biggest names in rock music at Talkin' Rock with Meltdown. From Rock N' Roll Hall of Fame...
ROCK MUSIC
happeningsmagazine.net

Music of Led Zeppelin: A Rock Symphony Jan. 23

Bridging the gulf between rock n’ roll and classical music, Gulf Coast Symphony performs The Music of Led Zeppelin at the Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on Jan. 23 at 7 p.m. Amplified by a full rock band and accompanied by singer Randy Jackson’s screaming vocals, creator Brent Havens guest conducts the ensemble as they capture Led Zeppelin’s “sheer blast and power,” riff for riff while churning out new musical colors.
MUSIC
101wkqx.com

Muse announces new music and it ROCKS

One of my favorite live bands of all time, Muse, is back and has announced new music on the way January 13th. Won’t Stand Down will be the name of the first track and it is definitely a return to the more hard rocking roots of the band. Seriously, its very metal. You can check out a snippet of the tune below, via an Instagram live video of Matt’s son head banging like a pro while the song plays in the background, and of course once its available we will play it as well.
MUSIC
thebrag.com

AC/DC’s Angus Young calls Chuck Berry his ‘Rock God’

AC/DC rocker Angus Young has named music legend Chuck Berry as his ‘Rock God’ during a recent interview. Speaking in an appearance on The Rock Show With Johnnie Walker during the ‘Rock God’ segment, the Aussie legend picked Berry as his ultimate choice. “Chuck Berry was...
MUSIC
Lincoln Journal Star

Watch now: Eric Church celebrates musical reuniting in rocking arena concert

A few minutes past the two-hour mark in his Pinnacle Bank Arena concert Friday, Eric Church stepped to the microphone, a faded American flag wrapped around his neck, an acoustic guitar hanging from his shoulders, and proclaimed "what a way to start 2022.”. Then he warned that the upcoming song...
MUSIC
riverjournalonline.com

Marquee Records Rocks the Music Hall

Tarrytown’s Main Street got a little bit hipper this November when The Tarrytown Music Hall opened its doors to a permanent used record shop. Located in second floor office space, Marquee Records is run completely by volunteers, with a surprising selection of donated records from all over Westchester. The...
TARRYTOWN, NY
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner’s Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
DoYouRemember?

This Is The One Singer That Elvis Presley Called ‘The Greatest’

There is one singer that Elvis Presley called “the greatest,” and it’s someone who might even display the likings of Presley himself. That person is Roy Orbison. And Presley isn’t the only singer who fell for the charms and talents of Orbison. Other artists who called Orbison their biggest inspirations include everyone from U2 to Led Zeppelin and the Bee Gees. Even The Beatles said their song “Please Please Me” actually came to fruition after hearing Orbison on the radio.
MUSIC
thesource.com

DJ Kay Slay Awake And Off Ventilator Following COVID-19 Scare

According to several confirmed reports including an update from his brother, DJ Kay Slay’s condition has improved since being hospitalized due to COVID-19 and he is now breathing on his own. After over a week of being in a Englewood, New Jersey hospital, legendary Hip Hop figure Kay Slay...
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
DoYouRemember?

‘Beverly Hillbillies’ Star Irene Ryan Began Performing At 11 Years Old And Worked Right Up Until Her Death In 1973

Actress Irene Ryan was actually born Jessie Irene Noblitt in 1902. She began her career at the young age of 11 after winning a contest for singing the song “Pretty Baby.” It sparked her love for performing and acting and her career blossomed when she met Tim Ryan. They married when she was 20 and performed in vaudeville as a double act. They starred in several short comedies as Tim and Irene.
MUSIC
Tennessee Tribune

Famous R&B Singer Dies

NASHVILLE, TN — Joe Simon was one of Southern soul’s smoothest and most convincing stylists. Yet he also was not enamored of fame or status, and he walked away from popular music in 1983 to become an ordained minister. Simon died Dec, 13 at 85 in his hometown near Chicago. But his music remains beloved, particularly his biggest hits “The Chokin’ Kind,” a soul cover of a Harlan Howard country tune, in 1969, “Drowning In The Sea Of Love” with Gamble and Huff in 1971, and “Power of Love” in 1972.
NASHVILLE, TN
Billboard

Joe Simon, Chart-Topping R&B Singer, Dead at 85

Joe Simon, a Grammy-winning R&B singer whose hits included 1969’s “The Chokin’ Kind” and 1972’s “Power of Love” and was sampled in OutKast’s “So Fresh, So Clean” and other hip-hop classics, died Monday (Dec. 13) in his longtime hometown near Chicago. He was 85.
CELEBRITIES

