Spot X Hotel becomes latest lodging on Orlando’s tourist strip

The Spot X Hotel, the latest brand from Red Roof Inn, has opened near the Orlando Vineland Premium Outlets. The 154-room mid-luxury hotel is pictured on Friday, January 7, 2022. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

New digs have opened on the north end of Orlando’s tourism corridor.

Spot X Hotel - Orlando, a new hotel from Red Roof Inn, has moved into 12235 Regency Village, behind the Orlando Vineland Premium Outlets and Mary, Queen of the Universe Catholic church.

The 154-room lodging features a bar, marketplace and restaurant on site, plus a pool, fitness center and other traditional amenities. For a $12.99 resort fee, guests can take shuttles to theme parks including Disney, Universal and SeaWorld.

A search for bookings shows rooms at Spot X average between $88 and $112 per night, depending on the day. More information can be found at redroof.com .

Spot X is the third hotel in Red Roof’s Red Collection and the first in Florida. Marina MacDonald, Red Roof’s Chief Marketing Officer, said the hotels are “inspired from the local vibe and culture of the city in which they are located.”

The lobby features a signature mural and the furnishings are meant to evoke the Florida aesthetic, according to MacDonald.

Hotel business has picked back up in Orlando, but experts say the region still suffers from a lack of business and group travel.

The Orange County Convention Center canceled or rescheduled 54 events last year, estimating the economic impact to be near $1.5 billion.

