Dine-and-dash suspects accused of running over restaurant manager in California

A pair of dine-and-dash suspects allegedly ran over a California restaurant manager with their car as they tried to flee without paying their bill.

The duo, described as a man and woman in their early-to-mid 20s, are accused of ordering $90 worth of steak and lobster before asking for to-go boxes and leaving without paying.

A manager at the Ragin Cajun Cafe in Redondo Beach, jumped in front of their red sedan vehicle and asked them to pay their bill.

“He stood in front of their car just to ask them to pay the tab,” co-owner Lisa Hodges told Fox News .

The male driver allegedly told him to come to the driver side window, and said he would give him the money.

“But he (the manager) didn’t want to move, because I guess instinctually you realise they’re probably just going to take off,” Ms Hodges said.

But instead they allegedly ran him over and carried him 30ft on the car with the whole shocking incident being captured on security cameras.

“They hit him hard enough to carry him the whole distance of 30 feet to the street,” Ms Hodges told Fox. “And we have a very busy side street…They could have been T-boned…he could have been thrown into traffic.”

The manager, who has not been named, suffered bruising and “was very shaken upon”, added Ms Hodges.

She said that the couple both wore masks as they were seen eating at the restaurant on security cameras.

And she said that the incident is the latest difficulty during a hard stretch for her small business during the pandemic.

“This is just one of many, many things you deal with in the restaurant industry,” she added.

“You’ve just got to keep moving forward. You just have to stay positive,” she said