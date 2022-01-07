Friendship forged after emergency delivery continues to grow

I have been friends with the same group of women since the 9th grade. We are all in our mid 20’s now and I feel like I am just now noticing the difference in personalities as well as the differences in beliefs. These are my girls, really like my sisters, and I love them so much. The issue I am running into is either they are changing, or maybe it is me, but something feels off when I am with them. We are either partying, drinking, gossiping about something or someone and it’s becoming excessive. I don’t want to make it seem like I am judging them because I’m not. I was doing all of these same things as well with them and it seemed so natural because that’s what we have always done. I’m just at a place in my life where I’m not interested in doing that anymore. Would I be wrong to stop hanging with them as much? I’ve been going back and forth with this for a while. I don’t want to hurt them, but I just find myself not wanting to be around them more and more.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 5 DAYS AGO