ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Friendship forged after emergency delivery continues to grow

By TOM MURPHY Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAva Windt leapt into Nicole Segalini's arms when she saw the EMT recently for the first time in over a year. Their relationship goes back to the beginning, literally. Segalini delivered Ava on a cold March night nearly five years ago. The volunteer first responder — a high school senior at...

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cincinnati Herald

Ask Ashlee: Does growing as a person mean ending friendships?

I have been friends with the same group of women since the 9th grade. We are all in our mid 20’s now and I feel like I am just now noticing the difference in personalities as well as the differences in beliefs. These are my girls, really like my sisters, and I love them so much. The issue I am running into is either they are changing, or maybe it is me, but something feels off when I am with them. We are either partying, drinking, gossiping about something or someone and it’s becoming excessive. I don’t want to make it seem like I am judging them because I’m not. I was doing all of these same things as well with them and it seemed so natural because that’s what we have always done. I’m just at a place in my life where I’m not interested in doing that anymore. Would I be wrong to stop hanging with them as much? I’ve been going back and forth with this for a while. I don’t want to hurt them, but I just find myself not wanting to be around them more and more.
RELATIONSHIPS
Bellefontaine Examiner

Friendship and ceramics skills grow through Berry’s project

A Bellefontaine business owner and art aficionado honed his ceramics skills over a three-month period under the expert guidance of a close friend to create a unique and specialty two-sided vase for the 2022 Not So Bad Art by Good People Contest. Tyler Berry, a 2017 Benjamin Logan High School...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
raventribune.com

Corona: The woman gets sick – and then she makes the disgusting discovery

Loss of taste and loss of smell are two possible side effects after coronavirus. But as a young Swiss woman has now discovered – there is less common damage. That must be scary. Last July, the son of Stephanie Odienosan from Switzerland came home from school with a cold. The 35-year-old said he wanted to act cautiously, examining himself and his son. Diagnosis: Corona.
PUBLIC HEALTH
First Coast News

Doctors explain why vaccinated people are still getting COVID

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's likely you or someone you know has or recently had COVID-19. Health officials say the highly contagious omicron variant and the holiday season fueled a surge that continues to impact both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Tyler Chulvick from Dunmore just got over the virus and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Richard Scott

1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was never crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
ETOnline.com

Candice Murley, TikTok Star, Dead at 36

Candice Murley, who entertained the world of TikTok with her dancing and cooking videos, has died. She was 36. According to an obituary posted by a funeral home in Murley's hometown of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, Murley died at her home on Jan. 2. While Murley's cause of death has...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
klkntv.com

What is FLURONA? Bryan Health explains

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – ‘Flurona’ is a new term for someone who is infected with both COVID-19 and the flu at the same time, and these cases are quickly spreading across the country. Although Nebraska hasn’t necessarily said that we have Flurona cases here, Bryan Health says...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Richard Scott

Jesus Christ does not look as we think.

In times of crisis or whenever we pray, the same picture of Jesus Christ comes into our mind that we have seen everywhere. But maybe that picture could be wrong. Because recently, archaeologists have found 1500 years old painting of Jesus Christ, which is very different from our thinking.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Softball#Lafayette College#Emt
WCAX

Feeding Chittenden continues with pilot delivery service

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Vermont families don’t have to head to the food shelf to pick up meals, they can just open their front door. One-third of Vermonters are still struggling with food insecurity and to tackle that problem, food shelves say they need to continue to be creative. One of those ways is through food delivery, and the pilot program continues to work.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Hypebae

"Dry Dating" Predicted To Be a Popular Trend in 2022

Consider starting off the new year with a new healthy dating habit: “dry dating,” the act of ditching drinking on dates and being sober-minded. Dating app Bumble has even reported it as a new trend for 2022. According to Bumble, 54% of single people are being more mindful...
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy