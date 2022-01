When Bears chairman George McCaskey fired general manager Ryan Pace on Monday, he gave in to the facts of the case — as much as it probably pained him. The family respects Pace, whom they hired in 2015. They’ve trusted him — to trade up to draft a quarterback twice, and to lead a $100 million remodeling of Halas Hall. But none of the personal affection they have for him outweighs what the franchise has accomplished under his watch.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO