Apple CEO Tim Cook’s staggering paycheck that’s 1,400 times more than average worker revealed

By Charlotte Edwards
The US Sun
 3 days ago
APPLE boss Tim Cook earned 1,447 times that of the average worker at his company in 2021.

The staggering figure was revealed by Apple in a report sent to shareholders.

The 61-year-old Apple boss took home a huge amount of money last year Credit: Getty

How much does Tim Cook earn?

Cook earned almost $100million (£74million) in 2021.

Apple also revealed that the average pay for employees in 2021 was $68,254 (£50,210).

The median pay for Apple works in 2020 was $57,783 (£42,507).

Cook earned 256 times the average Apple worker that year, meaning he took home around $14.8million (£10.9million) in 2020.

The 61-year-old CEO's salary is actually $3million (£2.2million).

The rest of his staggering paycheck mostly came from stocks.

Cook received $82.3million (£60.5million) in stock awards.

He also got another $12million (£8.8million) for helping Apple to hit targets and more money for expenses such as air travel.

In total, the Apple boss earned $98.7million (£72.6million) last year.

He's been the Apple CEO since 2011 after Steve Jobs stepped down.

Since Cook has been in charge, Apple stock has surged over 1,000%.

In a 2015 interview with Fortune magazine, Cook said he had plans to donate his wealth to charity.

In other news, Donald Trump looks set to launch his Truth Social app next month.

Bitcoin has been predicted to crash in 2022 and the value of the cryptocurrency fell dramatically this week.

And, Cadillac has revealed a futuristic electric car concept with a loveseat design inside.

Comments / 9

guest
1d ago

This is a good example of what is wrong with our economic system that rewards a very few elites with riches beyond compare while tens of millions of Americans can’t pay their rent or buy food.

Reply(1)
3
