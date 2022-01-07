ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Use alternative financing to fuel VC-level growth without diluting ownership

By Miguel Fernandez
TechCrunch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChoosing the right financing partner can be tedious, as they need to align with your mission, values and objectives. Otherwise, you get stuck in a relationship that doesn’t align with your goals and may lead you ending up with lower ownership than expected. Here’s a rundown of how...

techcrunch.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

Peer-to-peer car-sharing company Turo files IPO to go public

The S-1 document filed Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission does not include terms for its offering. Turo, which was founded in 2010 and has been compared to Airbnb for cars, allows private car owners to rent out their vehicles through the startup’s website or app. The company boasts 85,000 active hosts and 160,000 active vehicle listings in over 7,500 cities as of September 30, 2021. Car owners get the chance to offset ownership costs, and users get the benefit of affordable short-term rentals at a time when rental car prices are increasing due to pandemic-induced supply chain issues. Challenges in the traditional car rental industry have certainly allowed Turo to gain some market share, despite steep competition, but that popularity has come with a cost at times, a reading of the risk factors portion of the S-1 shows.
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

CrossTower Partners With BankProv to Provide Crypto Lending Platform

Two companies recently announced a new partnership aimed at addressing the growing demand to borrow against crypto - digital assets capital markets firm CrossTower is partnering with commercial bank, BankProv. The companies are launching a crypto lending platform that will allow Bitcoin miners to receive loans to invest in crypto mining equipment. The companies say the program also addresses the difficulty of breaking into crypto mining due to the high cost. CrossTower research analyst Martin Gaspar joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
CREDITS & LOANS
MarketWatch

Aptiv to acquire software company Wind River from TPG Capital for $4.3 billion in cash

Aptiv Plc said Tuesday it has reached an agreement to acquire software company Wind River from TPG Capital for $4.3 billion in cash. Wind River makes edge-to-cloud software for the aerospace and defense, telecommunications, industrial and automotive markets and is used on more than 2 billion devises across more than 1,700 customers globally, the companies said in a joint statement. "The automotive industry is undergoing its largest transformation in over a century, as connected, software-defined vehicles increasingly become critical elements of the broader intelligent ecosystem," said Kevin Clark, CEO of Aptiv. The deal is expected to close by mid-year and will be financed by a mix of cash and debt. Aptiv shares were not active premarket, but have gained 13% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 22%.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debt Capital#Inflation#Saas#Business Models
u.today

6.5 Billion SHIB Added by Crypto Whales to Their Holdings Within One Hour

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
helpnetsecurity.com

iProov raises $70 million to fuel businesss growth

IProov announced a $70 million growth investment from Sumeru Equity Partners (“Sumeru”). Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Sumeru invests in technology firms with the potential to change the world, with a particular emphasis on helping companies expand in North America. iProov will use the new capital from Sumeru to...
BUSINESS
money.com

A Surprisingly Large Number of First-Time Homebuyers Are Funding Their Down Payments With Crypto Profits

The cryptocurrency boom is helping some homebuyers break into a red hot real estate market. A new survey from Redfin found that 11.6% of people buying homes for the first time said that selling investments in cryptocurrency had helped them save for a down payment. The survey of 1,500 U.S. residents planning to buy or sell homes within the next year was conducted in December.
REAL ESTATE
TechCrunch

How will the crypto selloff impact the NFT market?

The NFT market, largely built on the Ethereum blockchain rapid ascent in value and trading volumes as the value of ether, the native token of its chain, appreciated massively. What will happen to NFTs in a market in which ether is falling? Let’s talk about it. How much of...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

NFT marketplace OpenSea raises $300M, valuing company at $13.3B

Non-fungible token marketplace OpenSea raises $300M in a Series C funding round at a $13.3B post money valuation, according to the company's blog post. Venture capital firms Paradigm and Coatue led the round, with some new and existing investors also participating, the blog says. The funds will be used to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TechCrunch

VCs and founders are max bullish as public markets flash warning signs

Crypto has become far more established in the intervening period, for example, with more investors, startups and fundraising to be found in the space. Another change from the pre-pandemic days is the value of software revenues. That may sound a little esoteric, but given that much of the startup world...
STOCKS
u.today

Cardano Improvement Proposals Might Strengthen ADA 2022 Fundamentals

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
TECHNOLOGY
etftrends.com

Institutional Investment Will Help Fuel Use of Stablecoins

Stablecoins can help bridge the gap between fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies, giving institutional investors reason to pour more capital into these hybrid currencies. Prospective crypto investors who are still on the fence with digital currencies can dip their toes into stablecoins. After all, with the recent price dips in leading cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ether, caution is a necessity.
MARKETS
mpamag.com

Loan alternative firm's growth fueled by $60 million cash infusion

Hometap – provider of a smart, new loan alternative for tapping into home equity without taking on debt – recently raised $60 million of new operating capital to help fuel its growth, bringing its cash infusion to date to $95 million to help fuel company growth. The latest...
ECONOMY
crowdfundinsider.com

Lending Works Is Now Using Experian Data to Accelerate Growth Without Compromising on Credit Standards, CEO Reveals

Co-founder and CEO at Lending Works, noted that he established the firm with help from Matthew Powell, Co-founder and CFO, back in 2014. Harding explains that they believed that technology could “transform customer experience in financial services.”. Their aim was to “deliver this through a peer-to-peer (P2P) model...
CREDITS & LOANS

Comments / 0

Community Policy