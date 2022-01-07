Weekly COVID-19 testing site in Moncks Corner offers more availability to surrounding areas

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Moncks Corner is expanding its COVID-19 testing to reach more people in rural areas and ensure those who need a test do not have to travel too far.

It comes as COVID-19 case numbers are on the rise not only in the Lowcountry but across the state.

Moncks Corner Mayor Michael Lockliear said it was the main reason why the town decided to offer more testing, more often.

“We partnered with DHEC and Roper Hospital to bring it (testing) to the upper part of Berkeley County so people wouldn’t have to drive to Goose Creek of Charleston,” he said. “They can make a short trip right here to Moncks Corner and get tested and get on out of here. The rec field parking lot is easy access – easy in and out.”

Free drive-through testing will happen at the Moncks Corner Recreation Complex in the middle of town each weekday.

“It doesn’t cost anything, it’s all free. They’re here Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.,” he said.

The number of COVID-19 cases in South Carolina, especially since January, has increased dramatically. The latest data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control show there were more than 9,000 new confirmed cases in the state on Wednesday alone.

“I think the numbers are lower in the Moncks Corner area right now, but you know we have a little sprawl still; so, I think the contact with people is still limited. I think we’re doing very well in the Town of Moncks Corner as far as COVID numbers.”

Officials ask that you schedule an appointment to take part in the testing.

The tests being administered at the location are not rapid tests, but town leaders say you should get your results back in 24-48 hours.

“I think it’s very important to get tested especially if you’re feeling bad … and if you have it, you can take the right medication to get better,” said Mayor Lockliear.

