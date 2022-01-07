ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Law & Order' Alum Open to Reprising His Role for Crossover Appearance

By BreAnna Bell
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVincent D'Onofrio, who fans may know as a frequent face on Daredevil and Hawkeye, says he's open to reprising his role on the upcoming Law & Order revival on NBC. D'Onofrio starred as Detective Robert Goren on the series spinoff Criminal Intent for a decade before ultimately leaving the show in...

Comments / 16

Steven Hager
3d ago

Yes, yes,yes. He was super in the part, so was his partner. His intensity was welcoming.

Reply
9
Kiki McSassyPants
3d ago

Loved his character, hope they bring him back. I'd watch a reboot with Goren, though I can stomach the endless, nauseating wokeness of SVU!

Reply(1)
2
Rochelle Glenn-White
2d ago

I love me some D'Onofrio , he and Erbe we're my favorite partners on the Criminal Intent series

Reply
4
