ASHEBORO, N.C. — Triad area community colleges are working together to help end a truck driver shortage. According to the American Trucking Association, the current driver shortage has risen to 80,000. That is an all-time high for the industry. To keep up with the demand for freight, the trucking industry will need to recruit nearly one million drivers over the next decade.

ASHEBORO, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO