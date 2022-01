As Virginia lawmakers prepare to reconvene in Richmond for the 2022 General Assembly session, a looming question has been how the process will run amid an ongoing COVID-19 surge. For Republicans in the House of Delegates, who won control of the chamber in November’s elections, the answer is as close to business as usual as […] The post For Virginia’s new House majority, masks and vaccines will be optional during session appeared first on Virginia Mercury.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO