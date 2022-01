Kansas basketball fell to Texas Tech, 75-67, on the road on Saturday evening. Although KU was able to get a lead early in the game, Texas Tech was able to control the game for the majority of the contest. The Red Raiders led for over 30 minutes of action and KU trailed by as few as four points in the second half only once. KU dropped to 12-2 (1-1 Big 12) with the loss.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO