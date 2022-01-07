ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Pro-Trump election audit firm Cyber Ninjas announces it is shutting down and firing all its staff after being threatened with $50,000-a-day in fines for refusing to hand over details of its 'error-strewn' Arizona 2020 recount

By Christopher Eberhart, Stephen M. Lepore For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

The company that led what many believed to be a partisan review of 2020 Presidential Election ballots in Arizona, Cyber Ninjas, is shutting down after threats of fines and a report by election officials.

The Florida-based company, which was launched in 2013, has fired all of its employees, which the company's LinkedIn page said was between two and 10.

'Cyber Ninjas is shutting down. All employees have been let go,' Rod Thomson, the company's representative, said Thursday.

This comes after Maricopa County Superior Court Judge John Hannah said he would levy a $50,000 fine for each day Cyber Ninjas refused to hand over documents relating to the audit.

A local newspaper, the Arizona Republic, filed a public records request leading to the potential fines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yLexX_0dfo8WCC00
Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan prior to the Arizona Senate Republicans hearing review of the 2020 presidential election results in Maricopa County at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10QsYD_0dfo8WCC00
Contractors working for Cyber Ninjas, who was hired by the Arizona State Senate, examine and recount ballots from the 2020 general election at Veterans Memorial Coliseum on May 1, 2021 in Phoenix

Jack Wilenchik, a lawyer for Cyber Ninjas, has not yet responded to media requests for comment.

The report from election officials in Maricopa includes a record of nearly 80 misleading or false claims made by Cyber Ninjas in their audit.

'Truth is truth. Numbers are numbers,' Arizona Senate President Karen Fann said at the time.

Those same Republicans had hired Cyber Ninjas to do the review of ballots in Maricopa, the state's largest county in terms of population.

The $6million, Republican-backed review of the 2020 presidential election in Arizona's largest county officially ended in September and found no proof that the Arizona election was stolen from Donald Trump.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CNwsX_0dfo8WCC00
The Maricopa County ballot recount came after two election audits found no evidence of widespread fraud in Arizona 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wW2AE_0dfo8WCC00
The audits actually found that President Joe Biden had won the county by 360 more votes than the official results gave him 

Despite Trump's promise of 'huge findings' and vindication, the six-month search for evidence of fraud found Biden won by 360 more votes than the official results that were certified last year.

President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump by a little over 10,400 votes, awarding the state's electoral votes to Democrats for the first time since 1964.

Republican legislators were attempting to overturn the Biden win in the state, despite then-President Trump's top cybersecurity official calling it 'the most secure in American history.'

Then-Attorney General William Barr also said the DOJ had found no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

Maricopa County Board Chairman Jack Sellers, a Republican, called Friday's hearing 'irresponsible and dangerous.'

Cyber Ninjas, the Senate’s lead contractor who compiled the forensic report, said in its 100-plus page report that there were 'no substantial differences' between the group’s hand count of ballots and the official count.

The report also made a series of other disputed claims the auditors say should cast doubt on the accuracy and warrant more investigation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lqkXf_0dfo8WCC00
The Republican-backed review of the 2020 presidential election Arizona's largest county officially ended in September and found no proof that the Arizona election was stolen from Donald Trump
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kb9Fy_0dfo8WCC00
Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan, center, is flanked by Ben Cotton, left, founder of digital security firm CyFIR, and Randy Pullen, right, the former Chairman of the Arizona Republican Party, prior to the Arizona Senate Republicans hearing review of the 2020 presidential election results in Maricopa County at the Arizona Capitol on Friday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UMxGY_0dfo8WCC00
The results tally announced during the Arizona Senate Republicans hearing by Cyber Ninjas findings of the Arizona 2020 election review at the Arizona Capitol, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Phoenix

'The Cyber Ninjas’ opinions come from a misuse and misunderstanding of the data provided by the county and are twisted to fit the narrative that something went wrong,' Sellers said in a statement.

'Once again, these "auditors" threw out wild, damaging, false claims in the middle of their audit and Senate leadership provided them the platform to present their opinions, suspicions, and faulty conclusions unquestioned and unchallenged.

'Today these "auditors" falsely and recklessly accused Maricopa County of potential crimes and Senate leadership amplified those lies.'

The Maricopa County Twitter account live-tweeted the Friday press conference on the results of the Arizona audit and fact-checked Cyber Ninjas' claims.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PiJDR_0dfo8WCC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aos36_0dfo8WCC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TbLWH_0dfo8WCC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1voZNk_0dfo8WCC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JKvnr_0dfo8WCC00
A few of Maricopa County's tweets from Friday's press conference on the results of the Arizona audit and fact-checking some of Cyber Ninjas' claims

The finding was an embarrassing end to a widely criticized, and at times bizarre, quest to prove allegations that election officials and courts have rejected. It has no bearing on the final, certified results.

The report shuts down Trump's unsubstantiated fraud claims after he claimed tabulating machines had miscounted paper ballots across several states or had been hacked.

Arizona's ballot review began in April over the Republican-led county leadership's objections.

Republican State Senate President Karen Fann led the campaign and publicly stated that the goal was not to revisit Biden's win, but to look for ways to improve the state's election laws.

Lawmakers subpoenaed a copy of Maricopa County's ballots and voting machines, which were handed over to private contractors, according to the Washington Post.

In May, all seven of Maricopa's elected officials, including five Republicans, called the review a 'con' and demanded the Senate end the review.

Maricopa County’s official vote count was conducted in front of bipartisan observers, as were legally required audits meant to ensure voting machines work properly. A partial hand-count spot check found a perfect match.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Ys4K_0dfo8WCC00
Maricopa County Board Chairman Jack Sellers called Friday's hearing 'irresponsible and dangerous.' This is Sellers' full statement

Two extra post-election reviews by federally certified election experts also found no evidence that voting machines switched votes or were connected to the internet. The county Board of Supervisors commissioned the extraordinary reviews in an effort to prove to Trump backers that there were no problems.

Doug Logan, the CEO of Cyber Ninjas, oversaw the audit despite the company having no experience working elections. Forbes revealed that Logan has spread outrageous conspiracy theories that a company tied to Hugo Chavez, the long-dead Venezuelan dictator, rigged voting machines against Trump

Election experts are advising Arizona's recount serve as a warning sign to other Republican legislators who have agreed to recount their ballots, the Washington Post reported.

Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Texas have all agreed to review their own 2020 election after responding to pressure from Trump.

'Every time Trump and his supporters have been given a forum to make their case, they have swung and missed,” said Ben Ginsberg, a Republican election lawyer who has criticized Trump's fraud claims.

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

After 2020, Trump backers forged election docs in three states

Wisconsin Republicans did not respond well to the state's election results in November 2020, when Donald Trump narrowly lost the state. In fact, after the state Supreme Court affirmed President Joe Biden's victory in Wisconsin, and it came time for state officials to complete the process, some Republicans went in an especially ridiculous direction.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Arizona State
State
Wisconsin State
The Independent

Cyber Ninjas shut down after facing $50,000-per-day fine

Cyber Ninjas, the pro-Donald Trump company that conducted the "embarrassing" Maricopa County, Arizona audit of the 2020 election, is shutting down after it was threatened with massive fines. The Florida-based company fired all of its workers – of which there were between two and 10 – and said it would close for good in an announcement on Thursday. The company's closure comes as a response to Maricopa County Superior Court Judge John Hannah, who threatened to fine the company $50,000 for every day that Cyber Ninjas refused to turn over documents related to the audit. Those records, which have...
BUSINESS
HuffingtonPost

Cyber Ninjas, GOP-Linked Company Behind Arizona Recount Fiasco, Shutting Down

Cyber Ninjas, the controversial Florida company that conducted a bungle-plagued audit of Arizona votes in the 2020 presidential election, a recount pushed by Donald Trump and state senators over baseless claims of fraud, has folded, a spokesperson announced. “Cyber Ninjas is shutting down. All employees have been let go,” Rod...
ARIZONA STATE
infosecurity-magazine.com

Election Fraud Firm to Shut Down After Claims Debunked

A controversial ‘cybersecurity consultancy’ has said it’s closing after its report into alleged election fraud in Arizona was roundly rebuffed by officials. According to a reporter for The Guardian, boss Doug Logan “and the rest of the employees have been let go and Cyber Ninjas is being shut down.”
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Democrats planned secret ‘contingency election’ because they predicted Trump would try to steal 2020, new book reveals

House Democrats began planning for Donald Trump to attempt to steal the election as early as May 2020, and set up an organisation to elect as many Democrats as possible to stave off such a scenario, a new book by Maryland Rep Jamie Raskin reveals.Mr Raskin, a Democrat who was the lead impeachment manager during the 2021 impeachment of the former president after he incited the Capitol riot on 6 January, writes about this in his new book Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and Trials of American Democracy, published on 4 January. An advance copy of the book, which chronicles the insurrection...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Audit#Arizona Senate#Pro Trump#Linkedin#Truth#Republicans#Democrats
The Independent

One sign that a GOP blowout is coming in 2022? Democrats are running scared

On Monday morning, Democratic Rep Ed Perlmutter of Colorado announced he would not seek reelection. The retirement would not usually warrant much fanfare if not for the fact that he is now the 26th Democrat in the House to announce he will not seek re-election. It signals bad news for the party.Some Democrats are leaving because they are seeking higher office, as is the the case with Reps Tim Ryan of Ohio and Conor Lamb of Pennsylvania, who are running for Senate. Reps Tom Suozzi of New York and Charlie Crist of Florida are running for governor in their states,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
MSNBC

The tragic irony of Trump's pitiful response to Biden

President Joe Biden generally says very little about his predecessor — he's referred to Donald Trump simply as "the other guy" — but the Democrat made a rather dramatic exception on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack. The incumbent president presented a detailed condemnation of the Republican's anti-election lies, explaining to the public the corrosive effect Trump's war on reality has had on our democracy.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vox

How to stop Trump from stealing the election next time

We’re one year removed from the chaos of January 6, 2021 — and perhaps three years away from further chaos in January 2025. Donald Trump is seemingly moving toward another presidential run. His loyalists are trying to gain control of key electoral positions. The GOP base remains loyal to Trump despite (or because of) his attempt to overturn Joe Biden’s presidential election win. Various glaring institutional flaws in the US electoral system remain unaddressed.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
HuffingtonPost

Mitch McConnell Dismisses Notion That 'Idiots' Would Try To Overturn Election Results

Democrats and election experts are deeply worried about the possibility that partisan state legislatures will overrule the results of the next election if Republicans fail to capture the White House, a nightmare scenario following last year’s storming of the U.S. Capitol by hundreds of Donald Trump supporters seeking to prevent Joe Biden from being certified as president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

283K+
Followers
12K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy