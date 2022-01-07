ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VSU classes go online for semester's first two weeks; spectators banned at basketball games

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ITlqK_0dfo8I5G00

ETTRICK — The rise in COVID-19 cases has prompted Virginia State University to announce it would start its spring semester as scheduled, but classes will be online for at least the first two weeks of the semester.

The school also said Friday that spectators will not be allowed at Trojan home basketball games until Jan. 22.

"The decision is due to the highly contagious COVID-19 omicron variant and is for the health and safety of the university community," VSU said in a statement Friday afternoon. "The two-week timeframe will allow University officials to assess data and campus conditions to make further well-informed decisions."

Students will have the choice to live on campus or stay at home. Classes will be offered either through a hybrid-flexible format — a combination of online and face-to-face instruction — or fully online through Jan. 28.

“Our VSU administration and COVID-19 Taskforce will continue to keep the health and safety of our VSU family at the forefront of our planning," VSU spokesperson Gwen Williams Dandridge said in the statement. Dandridge said the university will monitor local COVID conditions and confer with local and state health officials, "and remain flexible to adjust as necessary.”

Classes begin Jan. 18.

VSU also said spectators will not be allowed at the basketball home games Jan. 15 and 19 against Virginia Union and Shaw, respectively.

VSU announced last month that everyone returning to campus for the spring semester would be required to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

Related: Virginia State University requiring faculty, students to be fully vaccinated for spring semester

VSU is the second area college to announce COVID-restricted class schedules. Earlier this week, Richard Bland College announced that the first week of its spring semester will be virtual.

"This will allow time for those who traveled and were with family over winter break to recover from any potential exposure risks," RBC said on its website . "It will provide the Safe and Secure Task Force with additional time to assess campus conditions as residential students return to the housing complex."

Richard Bland classes also start Jan. 18.

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is daily news coach for USA TODAY's Southeast Region-Unified Central, which includes Virginia, West Virginia and central North Carolina. He is based in Petersburg, Virginia. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: VSU classes go online for semester's first two weeks; spectators banned at basketball games

