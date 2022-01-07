ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Packers' De'Vondre Campbell: Questionable against Detroit

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Campbell (elbow) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions, Rob Demovsky of...

www.cbssports.com

ClutchPoints

Matt LaFleur explains why David Bakhtiari left Packers game vs. Lions early

The Green Bay Packers took a surprising loss at the hands of the Detroit Lions in Week 18, despite deploying their starters for the first half of the game. While the loss doesn’t carry much of an impact on the Packers, there was some concern regarding the status of David Bakhtiari ahead of the playoff run. Bakhtiari was making his season debut on Sunday after being sidelined with a knee injury for the entire season. The star offensive lineman didn’t play the full game, exiting early despite his lack of reps throughout the season. Fortunately, head coach Matt LaFleur offered an explanation for Bakhtiari’s departure that will calm the nerves of Packers fans, via Rob Demovsky.
FanSided

Packers will avoid Buccaneers, Cowboys in divisional round

We don’t know who the Green Bay Packers will host in the divisional round two weeks from now, but we do know two teams they won’t be playing. With the wild-card round set in the NFC, the Packers will avoid both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys in the divisional round.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Big Packers News

The Green Bay Packers roster is set to get a major boost on Sunday. Green Bay has already locked up the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC, but the Packers plan on playing their starters – at least for a little while – on Sunday against Detroit.
Green Bay Packers
FanSided

2021 NFL playoffs: NFC playoff bracket and schedule

The NFL playoffs are almost here. Here’s how the NFC playoff picture looks at the moment and how the game schedule is laid out. Well, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers officially sit at the top of the NFC heading into the NFL playoffs. They’ll get to start things off with a bye and have a solid home field advantage for as long as they’re in the playoffs. That’s not a bad thing to have, especially with the advantage that comes with playing at Lambeau Field this time of year.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Packers fall to the Lions in Detroit, 37-30

DETROIT - The 1st place Green Bay Packers take on the 2-13-1 Detroit Lions at Ford Field at noon on Sunday. Packers ball on the Green Bay 26 and take it to the end zone. Packers start the game 7-0. Ball starts on the Detroit 25. Detroit turns over on...
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears finish 6-11 — and in 3rd place in the NFC North. Here’s how the 2021 season unfolded.

The Chicago Bears had the third-toughest 2021 schedule in the league behind the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens based on opponent winning percentage in 2020, according to NFL.com. How did Justin Fields do? A game-by-game look at the Bears rookie QB’s season. The Arlington Heights Bears? Here’s what to know about the possible move from Soldier Field. Here’s how the Bears fared in 2021 ...
detroitlions.com

Packers roundup: Green Bay will play starters this week at Detroit

We've reached Week 18 and the regular-season finale. The Detroit Lions (2-13-1) lost in Seattle last week, 51-29, as their defense struggled to contain quarterback Russell Wilson and the Seahawks' offense. A third quarter comeback attempt gave them a chance, but the Lions were ultimately not able to outscore the Seahawks.
fox46.com

Packers’ Myers likely to play, Bakhtiari questionable Sunday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers center Josh Myers is expected to play for the first time in over 2 1/2 months on Sunday at Detroit, while the availability of fellow offensive lineman David Bakhtiari remains uncertain. WATCH LIVE: Packers vs. Lions (Sunday at 1 p.m., Fox...
On3.com

WATCH: Packers star offensive tackle boards plane to Detroit

The Packers have been getting the job done without star offensive tackle David Bakhtiari this season. However, getting arguably the best offensive lineman in the league back for the postseason would be a tremendous development. Since injuring his ACL on New Year’s Eve in 2020, Bakhtiari hasn’t seen the field....
The Ann Arbor News

What’s being said nationally after Detroit Lions end season with win against Green Bay Packers

DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions (3-13-1) put the bow on their season with an entertaining 37-30 win against the Green Bay Packers (13-4) in Week 18 action from Ford Field. The teams traded blows in the fourth quarter, with the Packers taking a 30-27 lead heading into the game’s final five minutes. Detroit recaptured the lead with D’Andre Swift’s 14-yard touchdown run on the first snap after the two-minute warning, eventually putting the game on ice with two interceptions and a field goal in those hectic final moments.
