Farmington, NM

Online session will center on Navajo Nation ARPA Hardship Assistance

By Noel Lyn Smith, Farmington Daily Times
 3 days ago
FARMINGTON — The Navajo Nation president's office has scheduled an information session for 5 p.m. on Jan. 10 to talk about the hardship assistance rollout to eligible tribal members.

The session will livestream on the Nez-Lizer Facebook page and on YouTube under the Navajo Nation OPVP Communications name.

Tribal leaders approved using $557 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, a federal coronavirus relief package, to provide $2,000 to adults and $600 to minors who are enrolled members of the tribe and already received help from the Navajo Nation CARES Fund Hardship Assistance Program.

In response to questions from tribal members, the president's office compiled FAQs about the assistance, which has been dubbed the ARPA Hardship Assistance. Here's some of that information:

  • Payments are automatic to those who previously received hardship assistance. These individuals do not need to reapply.
  • If you need to update your mailing address, the Navajo Nation Office of the Controller has a change of address form on its website, www.nnooc.org. The form is also available on the Navajo Nation American Rescue Plan website, www.navajonationarpa.org. Both websites have details about submitting the form to the controller's office.
  • The application period for first-time applicants is Jan. 10 through Dec. 30. The application form will be available on Jan. 10 at www.nnooc.org and www.navajonationarpa.org.
  • Contact the Navajo Nation Office of Vital Records and Identification for questions about the Certificate of Indian Blood or to learn about the enrollment process.
  • If you applied for the Navajo Nation CARES Fund Hardship Assistance Program and did not receive a check, it is possible that your application was not approved or that the controller's office issued payment but there was a problem with mail delivery. Contact the controller's office to find out the status of your eligibility for the ARPA Hardship Assistance or you may apply after Jan. 10.

The entire FAQ is posted on the Nez-Lizer Facebook page.

Here's contact information for the controller's office:

  • By email: ARPAHardship@nnooc.org
  • By telephone: 928-871-6106, 928-871-6315, 928-223-3525, 928-224-8148, 928-224-8187, 928-224-8212, 928-371-9226, 928-223-3709 or 928-223-3712

As for when checks will be available to recipients, the FAQ states that "the Office of the Controller will issue the direct relief as soon as possible and a public announcement is forthcoming via social media, press release, radio, newspaper, etc."

In a separate action, tribal leaders approved providing about $300 to each tribal member aged 60 and over who received help from the CARES Act hardship assistance program.

The FAQ states that these older adults will receive two payments from the controller's office.

However, if they were not approved for CARES Act hardship assistance or did not apply, they have to apply for the ARPA Hardship Assistance.

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. Support local journalism with a digital subscription to The Daily Times.

Debbie Lewis
3d ago

Poverty & Unemployment is a global issue. Most people that live on the reservations have to drive miles to & from work daily to surrounding towns/cities, plus shopping for food & necessities, as well as getting medical care & school. It's not easy living on the reservation. So who are you, to single us out on poverty & unemployment. 😶🤔

