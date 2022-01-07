ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Four to Dinner’ On Netflix, An Italian Rom Com That Contemplates The Idea of Soulmates

By Jade Budowski
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43u05A_0dfo7yOX00

In Four to Dinner, or 4 metà, a Sliding Doors-esque Italian romcom now streaming on Netflix, a happily married couple argues for the existence of soulmates, and what that term really even means. By pairing up four of their single friends and telling different variations on the same stories, we see how the many seasons of life call for various partners, and how the idea of “soulmates” really plays into who we end up with.

FOUR TO DINNER: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?

The Gist: Happily married couple Luca (Flavio Furno) and Sara (Marta Gastini) are having over a group of friends for dinner. As they gather, they argue for and against the existence of soulmates, and Luca agrees to tell a story that may help push them in one direction or the other. Some time ago, Luca and Sara have single friends Giulia (Matilde Gioli), Dario (Giuseppe Maggio), Matteo (Matteo Martari), and Chiara (Ilenia Pastorelli) over for lunch at their new home. The couple plans to set the pairs up with who they believe are good matches, and initially, we see Dario and Giulia flirtatiously hit it off, while Matteo and Chiara get caught up in a romance. Before we get too swept up in these respective love stories, however, we cut to another version of these relationships.

In a parallel story, Matteo and Giulia build something beautiful, while Dario and Chiara butt heads while harboring feelings for one another. We slowly begin to understand that these different couples make total sense for the different seasons of life these individuals are experiencing, thus confusing the definition of soulmates as one might understand it. In the process of showing us all the “what ifs?” and everything in between, Four to Dinner seeks to establish a new meaning for the word.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jOHiE_0dfo7yOX00
Photo: Netflix

What Movies Will It Remind You Of?: The Sliding Doors inspiration here is obvious, and it might also remind you a little of flicks like About Time and Peggy Sue Got Married.

Performance Worth Watching: Matilde Gioli delivers the most captivating performance in the film as Giulia, a fiery, direct woman who brings a special energy to each of her encounters in the film. Gioli has that memorable little twinkle in her eye, making even the most mundane exchanges compelling with a little glance or infectious giggle. It’s interesting to watch her with both of her potential partners here, especially because they bring such different things out of Gioli as a performer. One moment she’s guarded and sarcastic, the next she’s pouring her heart out over a pizza. You can’t really ask for more.

Memorable Dialogue: There’s not any particularly memorable dialogue in Four to Dinner, though the cheesiness of the introduction: “we’ll tell you a little story, and at the end, you can tell us if you still believe in soulmates or not!”

Sex and Skin: None.

Our Take: The idea of Four to Dinner is an intriguing one, one that we’ve seen play out in romcoms many times over; are soulmates real? Or is everything a matter of timing? Four to Dinner argues that both statements might be true; we have multiple soulmates, and our need for them depends on the season of life we’re experiencing. Unfortunately, the film’s structure doesn’t do it many favors; the shifting between each love story plays as a more confusing experience than it does a meaningful one, and by the end, we’re left scratching our heads a bit about what it was all for. Issues with the story and the script aside, however, the cast – particularly the four at the center of this whole thing – is wonderful, imbuing their scenes together and apart with believable emotion and warm laughter. Each of the couples bring something unique and compelling to the table, whether it’s sizzling chemistry or repressed sexual tension. Even with its strong cast, Four to Dinner is watchable, but it’s ultimately forgettable, weighed down by its aimless structure and confused script.

Our Call: SKIP IT. Four to Dinner, while ambitious, ultimately delivers a middling end result. Even with the actors’ sizzling chemistry, the film doesn’t leave much of an impression.

Jade Budowski is a freelance writer with a knack for ruining punchlines, hogging the mic at karaoke, and thirst-tweeting. Follow her on Twitter: @jadebudowski.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Netflix star Kim Mi-soo dead at the age of 29

Korean drama actress Kim Mi-soo has died at the age of 29. The actor - who also had a supporting role in the recent Disney+ series Snowdrop alongside Blackpink's Jisoo - died on 5 January. "Kim suddenly left us on 5 January," her agency Landscape said in a statement on...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matilde Gioli
ComicBook

Four Transformers Shows Leaving Netflix

The Transformers franchise is about to be making a mass exodus, as no less than for Transformers TV series are about to leave Netflix. In February Netflix will lose no less than four Transformers series – including Transformers Prime, Transformers: Rescue Bots, Transformers: Robots in Disguise, and Transformers Rescue Bots Academy. All four series premiered in the 2010s era of Transformers TV-making, with Transformers Prime being the oldest (2010) and arguably most popular of the bunch. Still, for any hardcore Transformers fan that hasn't experienced these shows, now would be the time to dip your toe in – before it's too late.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Seal Team’ on Netflix, An Animated Adventure With Courageous Seals Vs. Hungry Sharks

Seal Team (Netflix) is quickly winnowing its way into the Netflix Top 10. There are laughs along the way and a few lessons learned as we take a trip under the sea with Quinn the seal and his team of intrepid flippered friends. They’re tasked with facing down a grip of toothy shark meanies and inspiring their seal community to quit all that lying around on the rocks.
ANIMALS
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘1000 Miles from Christmas’ On Netflix, Where A Grumpy, Holiday-Hating Auditor Begrudgingly Learns The Real Reason for the Season

Despite Raúl’s grumpy demeanor, the town is relentlessly kind to him, including teacher/nativity director/CPR instructor/everything else in between Paula (Andrea Ros) and her inkeeper mother Blanca (Verónica Forqué). When he finds discrepancies in the factory’s reports, he gives the owner’s son Mateo (Peter Vives) a few days to fix his errors, having slowly been charmed by the town. He falls quickly for Paula, and they bond over Christmas Eve dinner and a game of charades. After Paula takes Raúl to a showing of It’s a Wonderful Life and the two of them sob through the ending, their connection grows even stronger. Unfortunately, however, the jealous Mateo (who has been crushing on Paula since they were kids) has hatched a plan to turn the whole town against Raúl, and for a while, it works. Only time will tell if Raúl can undo Mateo’s vicious lies, win Paula’s heart, and save the town as they know it – all while learning the true meaning of Christmas.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soulmates#Rom#Italian#Sliding Doors Esque#Time
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Bulgasal: Immortal Souls’ on Netflix, Where A Monster-Man Is Tortured By His Immortality

600 years into the past, and a ragged band of freezing peasants trudge through the snow. It’s the late Goryeo period of Korean history, and an attack on their village by Japanese pirates has forced this group into the mountains. Problem is, that’s where the monsters live. And it only gets worse. One woman in their group, pregnant, hangs herself, but gives birth after she dies. It’s a cursed baby, a wise old hag says. “It should have never been born. It should have died with the mother. It has no soul and it cannot die. Bulgasal has cursed the baby. And Bulgasal has a grudge against your baby from a previous life.” Yikes!
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Queen of Flow’ On Netflix, A Colombian Musical Telenovela Where A Woman Seeks Revenge After Being Wrongfully Imprisoned

In The Queen of Flow, or La Reina del Flow, now streaming on Netflix, a woman seeks revenge for the life and family that was stolen from her by people from her childhood who never paid the price for their crimes. This Colombian musical telenovela boasts 2 seasons and nearly 200 episodes on the platform, so it could be the perfect bingeing material to get you through the end of this year. We’re here to let you know if it’s worth embarking on the extremely long journey.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Hilda and the Mountain King’ on Netflix, a Delightful Feature-Length Special That Wraps Dangling Plot Lines From ‘Hilda’ Season Two

The second season of Annie Award-winning Netflix cartoon series Hilda left fans extraordinarily cliffhung when its intrepid titular protagonist woke up one morning to find herself transformed into a troll, and, yes, bellow it with me into the hills, I HATE IT when that happens. The suspense concludes with feature-length special Hilda and the Mountain King, which picks up precisely at that pivotal development and resolves big chunks of the overarching plot from the series’ two seasons, before the third and final one comes along.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Kitz’ On Netflix, A German Drama About A Ski Resort And A Local Teen’s Plan To Get Revenge For Her Brother’s Death

Streaming services have invested heavily in teen dramas, because, well, where else can you see drama, sex, drinking, drugs and dancing? Those things seem to characterize almost every teen show out there, from Elite to Euphoria to the new Gossip Girl. A new entry from Germany, Kitz, transfers the setting from a big city to a ski resort village that sees a crush of rich people from Munich every winter.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Netflix
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 On Netflix, Where Daniel And Johnny Now Have A Common Enemy — And It’s Not Just Kreese

Season 4 of Cobra Kai picks up where Season 3 left off; John Kreese (Martin Kove) has taken over the Cobra Kai dojo, leaving Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) to scramble to create a new dojo called Eagle Fang. But since Cobra Kai is recruiting new members left and right, Johnny and his arch nemesis, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), decide to merge their two dojos. But as any fan of the show knows, the state of the karate rivalry in the first episode is just the beginning of a flurry of switching alliances and clashing philosophies.
TV SERIES
Newsday

'Four to Dinner' review: Painstakingly bland romantic comedy

WHAT IT'S ABOUT Interrogating the question of whether anyone can have a single soul mate, the Italian romantic comedy "Four to Dinner" unfolds over two alternate timelines where the four single friends of a couple pair up with each other. One timeline finds Matteo (Matteo Martari) and Giulia (Matilde Gioli)...
MOVIES
Decider.com

What Time Does ‘Book of Boba Fett’ Episode 2 Premiere on Disney+?

Disney+’s live-action Star Wars adventure series The Book of Boba Fett continues to tell the tale of the most notorious bounty hunter in the galaxy with new episodes every week. Not only are we seeing Boba Fett’s rise as the new crime lord of Tatooine, we’re also learning how he escaped certain doom and digestion in the belly of the Sarlacc pit. Who knows where else in Boba’s history this show will venture to next?
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

‘The Other Two’ Finds Comedy Truth Inside Its Hollywood Mayhem

[This post originally appeared as part of Recommendation Machine, IndieWire’s daily TV picks feature.] Where to Watch ‘The Other Two’: HBO Max It’s telling that Pat Dubek (another unsurprisingly great performance from Molly Shannon) is the hardest-working woman in the industry, but not because she feeds off attention or wants to climb the fame ladder. It’s because she feels bad saying “no.” In a Season 2 filled with perfectly calibrated digs aimed at all corners of the entertainment business, “The Other Two” proved that it also had room to deal with some real emotion underneath. Few other comedies on TV can swing between...
TV SERIES
Kerrang

5 movies and TV series to kickstart the new year

New year, new you, right? Yeah, whatever. We both know you're not actually going to try hot yoga or cut out carbs from your diet, so you might as well put on your comfy trousers, pop open the Pringles and turn on the TV. Isn't that better?. To assist you...
TV SHOWS
mxdwn.com

Netflix Releases ‘Ozark’ Season Four Trailer

Netflix has released the trailer for the fourth season of its 2017 drama series, Ozark, according to CNN. The series centers around Jason Bateman’s (Horrible Bosses) Marty Byrde and his family, who relocated from Chicago to a summer resort community in the Ozarks after a failed money-laundering scheme. The...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘Encanto’ Ending, Explained: Does Mirabel Get a Gift In the Disney Musical?

If you haven’t used your time to watch Encanto this holiday season, worry not: the film is now available on Disney’s streaming service, meaning you can watch it whenever you want. No need to rush to the theater to catch the new animated musical! And if you have watched the darling kids flick, chances are, you were left scratching your head at the ending. With a meaning as deep as Soul, we know you’ll need some time to unpack the magical Madrigals family.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Chief Daddy 2: Going for Broke’ on Netflix, a Sub-par Sequel to a Hit Nigerian Comedy

After 2018 comedy Chief Daddy became a major box office hit in its native Nigeria, Netflix hopes to draft on that success with Chief Daddy 2: Going for Broke. Director Niyi Akinmolayan reunites the cast for the continually wacky saga of the Beecroft family, who haven’t stopped fighting over the billion or so dollars left up for grabs after the sudden passing of patriarch Chief Daddy. This time around, the squabbling wives and mistresses and siblings and cousins and kids and grandkids find their lives further complicated with the arrival of a new character, who has her own plans for all that money.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Decider.com

1K+
Followers
369
Post
466K+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy