ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Top Styles of the Week - January 7th

By Andrea Pérez
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 3 days ago

This week we saw several stylish casual denim outfits from Kendall Jenner , Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez and a flawless winter coat look from Katie Holmes in NYC. We also spotted two classy and elegant sundresses, one from Ivanka Trump who was with her family in Miami and the other from Camilla Morrone , who was on a St. Barths vacationing with her boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio . From West coast to east coast, all these celebs looked great this week when they stepped into the public spotlight.

RELATED:

Penelope Disick’s luxurious Gucci look matching mom, Kourtney Kardashian

See all the amazing outfits Miley Cyrus pulled off during her NBC New Year’s Eve Party [PHOTOS]

So keep scrolling to see our this week’s best celeb looks!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43YrgE_0dfo7gkh00

Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes who is living the busy NYC life and directing movies, was seen walking around in NYC holding a camera wearing a stylish outfit that consisted of a long brown coat and matching pants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hem2G_0dfo7gkh00

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner was seen on Melrose looking casual and chic wearing high waisted belted jeans, a grayish blazer with black boots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QbOa5_0dfo7gkh00

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid was also spotted in a casual ensemble made up of tie-dyed jeans, a black long sleeve top paired with her cool girl Doc Marten shoes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UKZ7f_0dfo7gkh00

Julia Fox

Julia Fox was seen out on a date with Kanye West . She was wearing all black, but she showed up with vibrant blue and black velvet coat by Sies Marjan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=074jcE_0dfo7gkh00

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez, one of our Latina Powerhouses, looked great on her way to her favorite NYC restaurant Carbone. The 29-year-old star looked super cute in a white blouse and jeans with her hair slicked back and a wool camel coat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IUz6g_0dfo7gkh00

Irina Shayk

Fashion icon Irina Shayk stepped out into the streets of New York City in a very Matrix like outfit. The 36 year old actress/model wore black leather from head to toe, from the pants, top to the long overcoat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qWrrB_0dfo7gkh00

Camilla Morrone

Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend Camilla Morrone was seen with him enjoying a vacation in St Barths. The young star looked like a natural beauty in a long white dress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dcov6_0dfo7gkh00

Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump was seen in Miami at the beach with her family wearing a classy belted black sundress and sunglasses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24oPSs_0dfo7gkh00

Vanessa Hudgens

Who said you can’t look cute in an all tie dye outfit. Well, Vanessa Hudgens did it! The star went to play golf with her boyfriend Cole Tucker and she was makeup free and natural in a matching tie dye top and bottom with white sneakers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kNPAA_0dfo7gkh00

Violet Affleck

Violet Affleck went to the bookstore with her dad Ben Affleck and her brother Samuel in Brentwood, California. The young Affleck had a very preppy style that consisted of a short burgundy dress with a beige blazer over it and a pair of black leather booties.

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Kendall Jenner Is Bringing Back the Socks and Sandals Trend This Year

It may be a new year but Kendall Jenner is sticking to one of her favorite footwear trends: socks with sandals. The supermodel was spotted leaving a pilates class in Los Angeles on Tuesday wearing a cozy post-workout look complete with socks and black shearling-lined Birketnstock Arizona sandals. The slip-on style, which comes in other colorways, goes for $150 on revolve.com and features a suede upper, an anatomically shaped cork-latex footbed and a real dyed lamb shearling lining. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star was seen in the same buckled sandals while out and about the day after Christmas. From her socks up, Jenner donned black leggings and a camel-colored fleece half-zip pullover sweatshirt with a classic stand-up collar. She pulled the casual outfit together with ease, adding a black headband, sunglasses and a black bag slung over her shoulder. Fellow supermodel Kaia Gerber has also been one to rock the socks-and-sandals combo trend. In fact, she’s been photographed wearing the exact same, extra-comfortable Birkenstocks as Kendall. Shop the look. Birkenstock Arizona Shearling Sandal, $150; revolve.com Roam Fuzzy Prism Slide, $132; revolve.com Cotton On Rex Faux Fur Double Buckle Slide, $35; cottonon.com Scroll through the gallery to check out Kendall Jenner’s style evolution. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
In Style

Sorry, Uggs — Kendall Jenner Just Found the Next Cool Winter Shoe

Kendall Jenner is an avid Ugg fan. She, like many other supermodels and celebs, is regularly seen wearing the cozy shoe. But her trusty boots might have some new competition in the form of a winter slip-on that kinda, sorta looks like the iconic Jennifer Aniston-approved puffer jacket from The North Face. Yeah, we thought you would be all ears.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Julia Fox wore same dress as Kim Kardashian before date with Kanye West

Call it fashion foreshadowing. Shortly before her Miami dinner date with Kanye West, Julia Fox stepped out in a dress made famous by the rapper’s ex, Kim Kardashian. The “Uncut Gems” actress, 31, wore Jean Paul Gaultier’s sheer striped gown — made to fit like a second skin and transform the wearer into a walking optical illusion — to Christian Louboutin’s “LoubIllusions” party during Paris Fashion Week in late September.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Is All Tied Up with Michael B. Jordan in Chocolate Disco Dress and Wrapped Sandals

Lori Harvey’s 2022 was off to a romantic start, as she rang in the new year with a kiss from beau Michael B. Jordan. The model shared sweet photos of the couple on Instagram, wearing a halter-neck minidress by Raisa Vanessa. The sleek backless number featured a chocolate brown palette covered in square-shaped sequins, instantly channeling ’70s glamour. Harvey accessorized with a gold bracelet, watch and drop earrings. “Happy New Year,” she coupled the romantic photos. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey) When it came to shoes, Harvey donned a pair of Femme LA’s ankle-wrap sandals. The...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Footwear News

Paris Jackson Takes a Sheer Risk in Silky Bustier Dress, Kimono and Platform Boots at Carversteak Vegas Launch Party

Paris Jackson embraced a sultry look at the opening celebration of Carversteak at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas last night. The “American Horror Stories” actress posed in a collared nude minidress. The silky number featured a bustier top, which extended into a sheer draped asymmetric skirt with a black dragon print. The daughter of Michael Jackson layered the piece with a flowing kimono, which featured a matching nude hue and dragon print. Her outfit was complete with a pendant necklace, mismatched earrings, rings and a Bulgari handbag. When it came to shoes, the “Scream” actress opted for platform boots. Her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Did Hailey Bieber Forget Her Pants On Instagram? She's The Latest Celeb To Rock The Look

No, Hailey Bieber didn’t get ready in a hurry, and no, she wasn’t caught unawares and papped while she was only half dressed. Every time Mrs Bieber has been pictured without her pants, we have to tell you that her look was completely intentional! Promise! And if it wasn’t, then the 25-year-old Victoria’s Secret model did a great job of making it look like it was!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Gwen Stefani Does a High Kick in Louboutin Heels & Sparkly Chandelier Jacket

Gwen Stefani rang in the holidays in dazzling style—complete with daring at-home heels. The star created a special Instagram post to announce the winner of her “Holiday Madness” social media contest, where fans voted on their favorite holiday song. While announcing her holiday song “My Gift Is You” as the winner, Stefani posed in shimmery blue pants and a black bomber jacket. However, her casual outerwear was given a festive twist with sparkling crystal embellishments in curved and drop patterns—similarly to the elegant shapes of chandeliers. The singer paired the dazzling pieces with a classic black top, as well as an especially...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Gets Cozy in Gray Coat, Knit Sweater and Hidden Heels with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez was ready for winter while shopping with beau Ben Affleck and her daughter, Emme Muzin, in Los Angeles, California. The “Marry Me” star wore black wide-leg jeans for the occasion, paired with a light gray sweater. The cozy knit was layered beneath a dark gray coat, which featured a wide silhouette, wide sleeves and two large front pockets. The style was reminiscent of outerwear from the ’90s, giving Lopez’s outfit a throwback feel. The star’s cozy look was complete with a black leather Coach bag, as well as a sparkling ring, hoop earrings and—briefly—a blue face mask. When it came...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Kanye West
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Vanessa Hudgens
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Penelope Disick
Person
Selena
Person
Irina Shayk
Person
Bella Hadid
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Katie Holmes
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
Vogue Magazine

This Week, the Best Dressed Stars Embraced Fantastical Futurism

Conventional wisdom says your fashion can either look to the future or reference the past, but this week, celebrities chose to do both. Whether pulling out the next generation of designer fare—just take the scintillating crimson two piece from Jamaican-Caymanian designer Jawara Alleyne's Oracle series that Anok Yai wore to preview The Matrix—or embracing the classics—like Penelope Cruz showcasing the timelessness of Chanel tweed on The Tonight Show—stars created a week filled with dramatic pieces and unexpected moments.
BEAUTY & FASHION
FASHION Magazine |

The Best Red Carpet Fashion Moments of 2021

The real rising stars this year were the men. Considering the mess of a year we’ve had, we should all be slightly shocked at how good the red carpet fashion was in 2021. And when I say good, I mean seriously good. In February, it was clear that 2021...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

Katie Holmes Swaps Her It-Bags For A Surprising Accessory

Katie Holmes looks chic during all four seasons, but winter is when the actor really comes into her own. The moment the temperatures plummet, Katie layers up her trophy knits, sleek thermals and elegant outerwear. Wool coats by Khaite, Wardrobe.NYC, Nanushka and Mango – humble brag! – are the foundations of her wardrobe and ensure she looks pulled together whatever the weather.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Ciara Poses in Striped Leggings, $41 T-Shirt and Lug-Sole Boots For Date Night

Ciara was sharply dressed in a casual date night look, which she designed herself. The musician posed for an Instagram Stories mirror selfie ahead of date night with husband Russell Wilson, wearing her Lita by Ciara brand’s $41 (on sale from $62) short-sleeved T-shirt. The black Heart On My Sleeve style was paired with her brand’s black $228 Luxe track pants, which featured white stripes on their sides for a sporty touch. The singer also wore stacks of gold bracelets and a delicate diamond necklace for added glamour. In later shots with Wilson, Ciara was shown to layer her look with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurant#Jeans#St Barths#Nbc#Matrix
Footwear News

Paris and Nicky Hilton Get Fashionably Festive on Santa’s Lap in Matching Cocktail Dresses & Shimmering Heels

With two more days until Christmas, celebs have been in the holiday mood all week. Paris Hilton shows that even she can glitter while sitting next to Santa and his Christmas magic. The socialite posted a photo on Instagram yesterday alongside her sister, Nicky Hilton, having fun with Santa Claus while in festive yet very chic cocktail dresses. For Paris’ ensemble, she sported a silver glittery flowy frock that featured bishop sleeves, a flouncy hemline and a plunging neckline from Retrofête. And for her sister’s look, she wore a red garment that matched the details of Paris’ attire. View this...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Britney Spears Does Angel Inspo With Gold Wings, ‘Ugly’ Sandals, Pink Crop Top & Cut-Off Shorts

Britney Spears takes flight with wings in her latest look. The “Me Against the Music” singer posted a photo on Instagram yesterday, where the pop superstar was all smiles. Ensemble-wise, Spears donned a pink cropped T-shirt that featured puffy sleeves paired with white denim cutoff shorts. For accessories, she popped on a pair of chic black sunglasses. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) When it came down to the shoes, Spears had on a pair of brown sandals that featured two thick straps with buckles that both add extra security while also providing a nice stylish...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kanye West Takes Actress Julia Fox on NYC Date Wearing His New Favorite 17-Inch Boots

Kanye West is dating again and showing off his signature bold style while doing so. The “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” artist stepped out in New York for dinner and a Broadway show on Tuesday night with “Uncut Gems” actress Julia Fox. Mr. West dressed in a navy hooded sweatshirt with a black windbreaker jacket over top, gray jeans with a white paint splatter design and 17-inch Red Wing boots. The chunky black style, which hits just below the knee, looks to be built to take on all-weather situations, from heavy rain to snow. Likely due to the chill in Manhattan on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Kate Beckinsale Plays Dress Up in White Crop Top, Skirt and Towering Silver Platforms

Kate Beckinsale played dress up at home, proving that glamorous outfits are equally as fun to wear with your pets or at events. The “Guilty Party” actress posed in a matching white crop top and skirt, which both featured an elegant floral pattern. Beckinsale’s crop top included dramatic puffed sleeves and a bow accent, while her skirt featured a slim fit. The star’s outfit also included sparkly drop earrings and a chic black hair bow, plus a playful multicolored manicure. Beckinsale also shot with her go-to modeling partner: her cat, Clive, dressed in a pink fluffy sweater from Christian Cowan’s Max Bone pet...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Mariah Carey Goes Typically Glam in Fendi Coat, Leggings and Crystal-Trim Boots With Boyfriend on Aspen Getaway

Mariah Carey is traveling in style for the holidays, as seen in her latest Instagram post. While boarding a private jet with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, the “Glitter” star struck a pose in a pair of sporty black leggings. The comfy athleisure was paired with a short Fendi jacket. Carey’s outerwear featured black panels and cuffs, as well as brown uppers covered in the brand’s signature “FF” logo. Her travel-ready look was complete with a black face mask and oversized sunglasses, as well as a reptilian Hermes Birkin with silver hardware. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariah Carey...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lindsay Lohan Bundles Up With Fiancé in Chic Canada Goose Coat & Wool-Lined Boots

Lindsay Lohan bundled up in style in her latest Instagram post today. The 35-year-old made a case for cold weather-chic in the photo. She sported a quilted Canada Goose jacket that draped down to her feet. The coat featured long zip pockets, a hood and the signature Canada Goose logo on the coat’s shoulder. She accessorized with a cute winter hat that had a knit finish and a pom-pom on the top. On her feet, she sported a fashion-meets-function pair of boots. The snowshoes featured a waterproof upper with lace-up detailing and a plush white wool lining. View this post...
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

Kendall Jenner Uses This $22 Lip Mask to Plump, Perfect & ‘Put a Little Shine On’ Her Pout

I don’t care what your opinion is of the Kardashian/ Jenner clan, if you say anything bad about Kendall Jenner’s flawless looks, I’m simply going to call you a hater. Her casual and cool style can’t be beat. She’s perhaps the only person in the world who and look just as good in a low-cut zebra print dress one night, and a tennis skort the next morning. But unlike her closet, when it comes to skincare, she opts for function over fashion. In a video interview with Vogue, the supermodel went through every single item in her $6,000 Botegga Veneta Jodie...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more / Las novedades sobre las casas reales, celebrities, moda, belleza, lifestyle y más

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy