Top Styles of the Week - January 7th

This week we saw several stylish casual denim outfits from Kendall Jenner , Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez and a flawless winter coat look from Katie Holmes in NYC. We also spotted two classy and elegant sundresses, one from Ivanka Trump who was with her family in Miami and the other from Camilla Morrone , who was on a St. Barths vacationing with her boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio . From West coast to east coast, all these celebs looked great this week when they stepped into the public spotlight.

So keep scrolling to see our this week’s best celeb looks!

Katie Holmes Katie Holmes who is living the busy NYC life and directing movies, was seen walking around in NYC holding a camera wearing a stylish outfit that consisted of a long brown coat and matching pants.

Kendall Jenner Kendall Jenner was seen on Melrose looking casual and chic wearing high waisted belted jeans, a grayish blazer with black boots.

Bella Hadid Bella Hadid was also spotted in a casual ensemble made up of tie-dyed jeans, a black long sleeve top paired with her cool girl Doc Marten shoes.

Julia Fox Julia Fox was seen out on a date with Kanye West . She was wearing all black, but she showed up with vibrant blue and black velvet coat by Sies Marjan.

Selena Gomez Selena Gomez, one of our Latina Powerhouses, looked great on her way to her favorite NYC restaurant Carbone. The 29-year-old star looked super cute in a white blouse and jeans with her hair slicked back and a wool camel coat.

Irina Shayk Fashion icon Irina Shayk stepped out into the streets of New York City in a very Matrix like outfit. The 36 year old actress/model wore black leather from head to toe, from the pants, top to the long overcoat.

Camilla Morrone Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend Camilla Morrone was seen with him enjoying a vacation in St Barths. The young star looked like a natural beauty in a long white dress.

Ivanka Trump Ivanka Trump was seen in Miami at the beach with her family wearing a classy belted black sundress and sunglasses.

Vanessa Hudgens Who said you can’t look cute in an all tie dye outfit. Well, Vanessa Hudgens did it! The star went to play golf with her boyfriend Cole Tucker and she was makeup free and natural in a matching tie dye top and bottom with white sneakers.