Antonio Brown: ‘I’m an American hero’

By Ryan Glasspiegel
 3 days ago

The surreal saga of Antonio Brown does not show any signs of slowing down.

Brown went on “Tapped In Daily” on Clubhouse Friday, and continued to provide his side of an ugly divorce with the Buccaneers and questioned how genuine Tom Brady’s friendship really is.

Brown said he did not have any regrets about his boisterous exit from the team.

“I don’t live in my fears. I don’t live in the what-ifs,” Brown said. “All I have is this present moment right here. How I’ve been handled, how I continue to be handled, how I continue to be slandered, how I continue to be made upon as a bad guy.

“I know America loves its bad guys. But I’m a great guy. I just won a Super Bowl. I’m an American hero. I persevered through numerous adversity. I took a COVID suspension [for a fake vaccine card] without evidence and came back, got 100 yards on half an ankle, a deltoid, a torn ligament, bone fractures in my ankle. No one’s talking about the great things that I’ve been able to persevere through and do. “

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OIcTq_0dfo7Vza00
Antonio Brown said in an interview that he is an American hero.

A report surfaced Friday that Buccaneers delayed Brown’s release because they were pushing for him to get checked out over mental health concerns.

“The mental health thing that is being tossed around is another thing that is not to play with,” Brown said. “People want to make it seem like I’m crazy because I’m running and hopping around in the stadium with my shirt off, getting the crowd hyped.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zSK35_0dfo7Vza00
Antonio Brown during the Buccaneers-Eagles game.

“Imagine if someone was kicking you away from something that you love, put your heart in and commitment. If you’re not good in this game they get rid of you. Imagine I’m coming off the bench playing 30 plays. I’m not complaining. I’m making do. Life is all about opportunity. Treat me as a normal citizen and who I am, because I know who I am. I’m Antonio Brown, a good citizen. A great person, a great father, and a great football player. That’s it.”

Antonio Brown
Person
Tom Brady
