ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Butler vs. Xavier prediction: Bulldogs will pull off upset

By Greg Peterson, VSiN
NYPost
NYPost
 3 days ago

The Butler Bulldogs have been looking to slow things down this season, ranking in the bottom 20 of the nation in possessions per game, and on Friday, they will look to keep in check a Xavier team playing for the first time since Dec. 21.

The Bulldogs have dealt with injuries and suspensions to key players throughout the season, but are as close to 100 percent as they have been all season with leader in rebounds per game Bryce Nze back in the lineup.

The return of Nze, who had 12 points and five rebounds in Tuesday’s 71-56 loss to Seton Hall in just his second game since mid-November, is magnified with Xavier entering 14th in the country in rebound rate. The Musketeers also feature a core that includes seven players averaging at least 7.5 ppg.

Xavier’s defense has been very different at home as opposed to on the road, allowing 21.9 more points per 100 possessions when away from home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bYqFG_0dfo7Gzv00
Bryce Nze’s return provides Butler a big boost.

The Musketeers rank 231st in the country in turnovers per possession on offense. With Butler holding opponents to 27.5 percent 3-point shooting at home this season, the Bulldogs have the recipe for a Friday upset in the Big East.

The play: Butler, spread.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Hoops World Shocked By Major Saturday Night Upset

The NFL is dominating the sports world on Saturday night, but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t anything else that happened. A major upset in college hoops took place at Cameron Indoor as Duke went down against Miami. Duke lost by 2, 76-74 as Miami has now won nine in a row and is 5-0 in ACC play.
NFL
The Spun

The NFC’s Playoff Matchups Have Officially Been Set

Following the 49ers’ overtime win over the Rams, the NFC playoff field is officially set. With their victory, San Francisco clinched a berth for themselves and eliminated the Saints. The 49ers are the No. 6 seed and will go on the road to play the third-seeded Dallas Cowboys next weekend.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seton Hall#Home#Nze#Musketeers
FOX59

Williams leads No. 3 Purdue past Penn State 74-67

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Trevion Williams, coming off the bench for the first time in five games, scored 21 points including the final go-ahead basket, and No. 3 Purdue held off Penn State 74-67 on Saturday. The 6-foot-11 Williams was 9-of-12 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds despite sitting out over eight minutes of the […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Seton Hall University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
tonyspicks.com

Georgia Bulldogs vs Kentucky Wildcats 1/8/2022 Picks Predictions Previews

Lloyd Noble Center will host the match between the Georgia Bulldogs and the No.16 Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday, January 8, 2021, at 6:00 PM EDT. The Bulldogs played 26 games last season and won 14 meetings. The team ended with a 7-11 record in the Southeastern Conference. Georgia lost its last two games in the regular season and also lost the second round of the SEC tournament to Missouri.
GEORGIA STATE
tonyspicks.com

Yale Bulldogs vs Harvard Crimson 1/9/2022 Picks Predictions Previews

The Yale Bulldogs of the Ivy League Conference will meet with the Harvard Crimson of the Ivy League Conference in NCAAB action in Lavietes Pavilion, Boston, Massachusetts, on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at 2:00 PM ET. So far this year, Yale did not play very well. They simply are inconsistent,...
BOSTON, MA
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy