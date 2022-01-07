ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Teacher sentenced to life in prison for murdering man to fulfill 'cannibalism fantasies'

By Luke Gentile
 3 days ago

A teacher in Germany was sentenced to life in prison on Friday after he was convicted of murdering a man to fulfill his "cannibalism fantasies."

Stefan R., 42, was convicted of killing a 43-year-old mechanic and disturbing the peace of the dead, according to a report .

Stefan, whose last name is protected under German privacy rules, killed the man "to live out his cannibalism fantasies," according to the Berlin state court .

"What you did was inhuman," Judge Matthias Schertz said.

Stefan met his victim through an online dating portal, and the two agreed to engage in sexual actions at the teacher's Berlin residence, investigators said.

When the victim arrived at the apartment, Stefan killed him, dismembered him, and spread his body parts throughout the German capital, according to the court.

The late mechanic was not expecting "an attack on his life," the report noted.

Stefan "developed slaughter and cannibalism ideas," and he was active on cannibalism forums, Schertz said.

Investigators discovered "special knives" and a bone saw inside Stefan's apartment, according to the report, and Stefan had removed the victim's genitals intending to eat them.

Whether or not Stefan ate them could not be established, the court said.

The mechanic's bones were found by authorities in the Berlin forest after a weekslong search, according to the report.

Stefan bears "particularly grave" responsibility for his actions, the court found.

This means he is ineligible for automatic parole after 15 years, as is customary in Germany.

Stefan disputed the charges against him and said he found the victim dead in his apartment after they had spent the night together.

He did not alert the authorities "because it would have come out that I am homosexual," he said.

