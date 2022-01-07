ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Elizabeth Warren accused of hypocrisy in spat over Justice Department’s Google suit

By Theo Wayt
NYPost
NYPost
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lOdc7_0dfo73bj00
Elizabeth Warren has accused Google of trying to "bully" Justice Department antitrust enforcer Jonathan Kanter. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Sen. Elizabeth Warren has accused Google of trying to “bully” a Biden Administration antitrust enforcer into recusing himself from cases involving the tech giant — but some D.C. insiders are grumbling the Massachusetts Democrat has a record of using similar tactics herself.

The spat centers on Jonathan Kanter, the Biden-appointed and Warren-backed head of the Justice Department’s antitrust division, who is leading the feds’ lawsuit against Google that argues the company has built “unlawful monopolies” in the areas of online search and advertising.

Shortly after the Senate confirmed Kanter as antitrust chief in November, Google asked the Justice Department to consider recusing him from investigations of the search giant, arguing that his previous for work for rivals like Microsoft and Yelp — both of which have pushed antitrust cases against Google — raises “serious concerns about his ability to be impartial.”

On Wednesday, Warren and fellow progressive, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) stood by the antitrust chief in a letter of their own, accusing Google of attempting to “bully Mr. Kanter into recusal.”

“It is unfair and inappropriate of your company to question his impartiality,” the lawmakers wrote in a letter to Google CEO Sundar Pichai. “Google should focus on complying with antitrust law rather than attempting to rig the system with these unseemly tactics.”

But some insiders say that Warren’s defense of Kanter doesn’t square with her own record.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dkXAR_0dfo73bj00
Jonathan Kanter is leading the Feds’ lawsuit against Google arguing that the company has built “unlawful monopolies” in the online search and advertising industries.

In 2017, Warren called on Kanter’s Trump-appointed predecessor, Makan Delrahim, to recuse himself from a potential antitrust investigation of AT&T and Time Warner’s proposed merger because of previous statements he’d made about the deal.

“Prior to taking office, you appeared to have reached and publicly stated a conclusion about the matter,” Warren wrote at the time in a letter to Delrahim. “Your refusal to recuse yourself will undermine public confidence in the Division’s ability to reach an unbiased final decision in the matter.”

As evidence, Warren pointed to a 2016 interview with a Bloomberg affiliate in which Delrahim said that he didn’t see the proposed AT&T and Time Warner merger “as a major antitrust problem.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QRAmw_0dfo73bj00
Google wants Jonathan Kanter to recuse himself from the Justice Department’s suit against the company.

The Justice Department refused Warren’s demand to recuse Delrahim and later pursued an unsuccessful suit to block the deal, which ultimately closed in 2018.

In 2020, however, Delrahim did bow out of the agency’s investigation into Google based on past work he had done for the company.

Warren’s office did not respond to a request for comment. The DOJ declined to comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CZrbX_0dfo73bj00
Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) co-authored Warren’s letter to Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

For its part, Google said in a statement to The Post that “Kanter’s past statements and work representing competitors who have advocated for the cases brought by the Department raise serious concerns about his ability to be impartial.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Chicago schools to reopen after teachers agree to end COVID-19 walkout

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Chicago Public Schools, the third-largest U.S. education district, will resume in-person classes on Wednesday after a union backed ending a walkout over COVID-19 fears in an agreement it said would boost safeguards. Teachers began their action last week, idling some 340,000 students, following a union vote...
EDUCATION
CBS News

Bob Saget was found in bed by hotel security after his family was unable to get a hold of him, incident report says

Actor and comedian Bob Saget, who died Sunday at the age of 65, was discovered in bed in his Orlando hotel room after his family said they had not heard from him, according to an incident report released Monday by the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The chief medical examiner said an autopsy was conducted Monday, but the cause of death has not yet been determined.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Massachusetts State
New York City, NY
Government
The Hill

US looks to ward off Ukraine conflict in talks with Russia

High-stakes talks between the U.S. and Russia failed to yield a breakthrough Monday as the Biden administration tries to ward off an invasion of Ukraine. Washington rejected demands from Moscow that NATO cease expansion and that Ukraine not be allowed to join the alliance. “We will not allow anyone to...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Hill

Jan. 6 panel fires back at Jordan over refusal to cooperate

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol accused Rep. Jim Jordan of backtracking on his commitment to cooperate after the Ohio Republican said Sunday he would refuse to voluntarily appear before the panel. “Mr. Jordan has previously said that he would cooperate with the committee’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pramila Jayapal
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Makan Delrahim
Person
Sundar Pichai
Reuters

U.S. issues 'Do Not Travel' warning for Canada

WASHINGTON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. State Department on Monday advised against travel to neighboring Canada because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases as the Omicron variant spreads. The CDC elevated its travel recommendation to "Level Four: Very High"...
TRAVEL
NBC News

Trump wants the Jan. 6 suits against him dismissed. Why he's on shaky ground.

Former President Donald J. Trump has thus far evaded a full reckoning for his actions on Jan. 6, 2021. That may soon change. On Monday, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta heard an oral argument on Trump’s motions to dismiss three lawsuits alleging that he engaged in a conspiracy to violently disrupt Congress’s certification of the 2020 presidential election on that day. Based on our experience litigating complex conspiracy cases, we think that Mehta should deny Trump’s motions to dismiss and allow these cases to proceed.
POTUS
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy