Levi’s Latest Collab Wants You to Get Wide

 3 days ago
When Levi’s teams up with another label, the beloved brand makes sure to deliver denim drastically different from what’s on the shelf at your local mall. Whether that means hand-embroidered florals or boldly printed motifs, a Levi’s collab doesn’t shy away from mixing things up. And the latest collaboration—with the equally...

#Baggy Jeans#Collab#American Fashion#Japanese#Americana#Super Wide
