Levi’s Latest Collab Wants You to Get Wide

In the latest season of the podcast You Must Remember This, which focuses on the careers of Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr., host Karina Longworth describes Dean, Sammy and their Rat Pack buddies as “selling a brand of mid-20th cool that feels distinctly un-cool in 2021.” And she’s right: casual racism and misogyny don’t play well these days. But I haven’t been able to stop thinking about the Rat Pack as flawed progenitors of a look that has never gone out of style. These guys typified a look: the disheveled dandy, the literate louche. Once you know to look for it, you see it everywhere: in Marvin Gaye and Leonard Cohen in the later parts of their careers. Nick Cave going from goth poster child to Hell’s favorite lounge lizard. Just about any guy in the French New Wave. The problematic men from the best John Cassavetes movies. More recently, the person who has done this look longer and better than anybody is the musician Jarvis Cocker, who is best-known for his time in the British band Pulp, but is also lauded for his solo work, DJing, wearing big glasses and the way everything he wears looks great on him. Cocker basically teaches a masterclass in owning your look.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 26 DAYS AGO