BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Due to staff being out with COVID-19, Primary Health Medical Group is temporarily closing four locations. The clinic closed its Ten Mile and Eagle locations on Friday, said Chryssa Rich, director of marketing and communications for the company. Starting Saturday, the clinic’s Caldwell and downtown Boise locations will be closed for the weekend and through at least the next week, Rich said.

BOISE, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO