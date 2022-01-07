‘Yellowstone’: Having Post-Season 4 Withdrawals? Stream These Paramount Plus Shows

Yellowstone wrapped up last weekend and we’re still getting over the loss. Without our weekly trip to the Dutton Ranch to look forward to, Sundays just aren’t the same. As a matter of fact, it’s going to be hard to find something to watch to fill the void. But, we’re going to have to. The road back to the ranch is a long one and we probably won’t see Beth, John, Rip, and the crew until sometime in the fall.

With that in mind, we started combing our favorite streaming services to see what else was on. Nothing is going to take the place of hanging with the Duttons on Sunday. However, these shows come pretty close. Today, we’re going to look at what Paramount+ has to offer. Even if it doesn’t have Yellowstone, there are plenty of great options.

1883: The Obvious Choice for Yellowstone Fans

If you’re a Yellowstone fan, you’re probably already watching 1883. If not, you’re missing out. This show has everything we were looking for. Taylor Sheridan’s expert storytelling is on full display. Additionally, this thing has a monster cast. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill – country music’s power couple – are at the top of the bill. Then you have the cowboy legend himself, Sam Elliott. The show also features special appearances from Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson.

With 1883, you’re still in the Yellowstone universe. However, this show takes you back almost 200 years to see the Dutton family taking on the wild west. This show, in and of itself, is worth the subscription fee.

The Mayor of Kingstown: Taylor Sheridan’s Crime Thriller

The Mayor of Kingstown is another series from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan. This one is far-removed from horses, Stetsons, and ranching. However, if you’re craving the kind of family drama and intrigue that you found on the Dutton Ranch, this might just scratch the itch.

The Mayor of Kingstown centers around the McLusky family. They’re power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan which is a town with only one thriving industry: incarceration. As a result, you’re getting corruption, prison riots, and family issues all tied up in a Sheridan-led package. The final episode of season one drops later this week, so you can binge this series over the weekend.

Gunsmoke: A Dose of Nostalgia

If you’ve finished Yellowstone and 1883, and you’re still craving a good western, why not watch Gunsmoke? This show is the definition of a western TV show. This black-and-white trip down memory lane is Wild West fun for the whole family. On top of that, it features James Arness at his peak. You simply can’t go wrong with a classic like this.

Unfortunately, though, Paramount+ only has two seasons. However, unlike modern television shows, this classic boasted long several episodes per season. Season one has 34 episodes while season two has 38. So, it might not be enough to hold you over until Yellowstone comes back, but it’s a fine start.