Deputies investigating after man shot, killed in Davie County

MOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot and killed in Mocksville on Friday, according to the Davie County Sheriff’s Office.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

The cause of the shooting is also unknown.

Deputies were on the scene earlier today and are continuing to investigate.

This is a developing story.

