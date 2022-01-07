Pelicans' Gary Clark: Waived by Pels

Gary Payton thinks that there is no player as cold and Larry Bird, and LeBron James seems to agree with the former NBA Super Sonic’s. Besides Michael Jordan, Larry Bird is counted amongst the ruthless trash talkers in NBA history. The NBA has seen many players who are great...
Tonight, Klay Thompson officially returns to the NBA hardwood for the first time since 2019. It’s a huge game for the Golden State Warriors, who will get one of the game’s best shooters back in their lineup as they shoot for a championship. They face the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Chase Center.
The Atlanta Hawks came into the 2021-22 NBA season with some high expectations. After making a run to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, many people thought we’d see them challenging in the conference for years to come. Thus far, it seems like that performance was a fluke. Atlanta is...
There are a lot of teams in the league that could make changes to their roster at or ahead of the trade deadline. The Indiana Pacers, the Boston Celtics, and the Philadelphia 76ers are all teams that need to change some things up to achieve success. Perhaps they could help one another.
Ja Morant is turning a lot of heads to him recently. Ever since he entered the league in 2019, the Memphis Grizzlies standout demonstrated he was ready for big stages, which hasn't changed after three seasons in the association. The point guard won the 2020 Rookie of the Year award...
Later today, for the first time in two-and-a-half years, Klay Thompson will play in an NBA game. Thompson last saw action on June 13, 2019 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. He tore his ACL that night, and missed the entire 2019-20 season while recovering from that injury. Thompson...
Klay Thompson is back and the Warriors shooting guard made that absolutely clear with a massive dunk late in the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night at Chase Center. Klay got Cavs center Jarrett Allen on a switch, drove around him and made a loud statement with...
The Los Angeles Lakers made some big moves during the 2021 offseason. Unfortunately, they haven't worked out for the Purple and Gold. They are expected to be one of the most active teams at the trade deadline. That's why everybody has linked them with several players around the league, trying...
Russell Westbrook seems fairly likely to remain with the Los Angeles Lakers through the Feb. 10 trade deadline for one key reason. Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reported this week that opposing trade interest in Westbrook is low, as the former MVP is making $44 million this season and $47 million next season.
The 2021-22 NBA season has been crazy this far. With the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers struggling, changes may be near. Could the two teams actually come together on a massive blockbuster trade that would swap Russell Westbrook and Ben Simmons?. Let’s get the games out of the way....
Kendrick Perkins has become quite the outspoken talking head on ESPN in recent years, and his scorching takes have caught the eyes of many. He has beefed with current NBA players in recent times as well, and his latest comments regarding the Boston Celtics have led to some more drama in the NBA world.
Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson might have less time to entertain his fan base via live broadcasts on social media in the near future. As reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Thompson is expected to return to the Warriors' starting rotation against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. The five-time All-Star and three-time NBA champion spent the past two years sidelined recovering from a torn left ACL and right Achilles tear.
Shams Charania: The Denver Nuggets are planning to sign free agent center DeMarcus Cousins to a 10-day contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The projected rotation for the Nuggets if/when DeMarcus Cousins enters the fold is pretty straightforward. Cousins will play. Not playing him would be odd. I bet he plays the other center minutes behind Jokić.
The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in blowout fashion Saturday night, a game that clearly meant more to one team than the other. Dallas played most of its starters to gain some momentum for the playoffs while Philadelphia rested all but three of its starters with the Eagles having their playoff spot secure.
The Cleveland Cavaliers have established themselves as one of the NBA’s most entertaining teams so far this season. Unfortunately, a move that the organization made on Sunday may hurt their standing among neutral fans. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Cavaliers plan to waive center Tacko Fall. The...
Isiah Thomas sure knows how to hold a grudge. The retired Detroit Pistons legend took to Twitter over the weekend to take a swipe at longtime rival Michael Jordan. Thomas commented on a post about how both Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James were now in the NBA’s top ten of all-time in three of the five major statistical categories.
NBA Trade Rumors: The Atlanta Hawks are likely to trade Cam Reddish at the trade deadline. Even though the Atlanta Hawks have been one of the more disappointing teams in the Eastern Conference, there’s still hope that this team can make a move up the standings during the second half of the season.
