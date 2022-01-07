ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MI

Rep. Walberg pushes back on President Biden’s Jan. 6 comments

By Tom Darling, Andrew Birkle
 3 days ago

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — On Jan 6, 2021, as Congress was working to certify the Electoral College votes from the 2020 election, the process was interrupted by supporters of then President Donald Trump.

Those people stormed the U.S. Capitol building, attacked Capitol police, and forced the lawmakers to be evacuated.

Order was eventually restored, and Joe Biden’s election victory was certified before the end of the day.

But by then, five were dead, and more than 130 people were hospitalized.

Yesterday, in response to the anniversary of those events, Michigan Republican Rep. Tim Walberg said the attack was tragic, but criticized the committee investigating it, and President Biden.

“The President goes on today (Jan. 6) and alienates a good percentage of the American population by his continued push-back on the fact that this was brought about by Trump and his supporters in a way that has not been proven yet,” Walberg said. “I don’t think that’s what we need to do. I would like to see us return to at least agreeing that it was tragic, it never should have happened, let’s make sure it never happens again.”

tr
2d ago

And all Libs agree …it was worst than 9/11 or Pearl Harbor ,and the article says 5 died ,not so 1 died during ,shot by capital police for no good reason,1 by stroke the following day and 3 by suicide long after ,let’s get the facts straight you Lib licker,now let’s check the body count for 9/11 and Pearl Harbor ,I’m sure you Libs can add

Linda Lou
2d ago

Thank you for speaking out against these lies! What Harris said , in reference to January 6th is unimaginable...who, in their right mind, would even consider comparing the two???!!! In my entire life, I've never seen such a combination of inadequacy in our Capital!💔😢🙏🇺🇸We are an embarrassment to the entire world!👀🤬 Can't wait for the next election, hopefully we'll get a sane person in office next election!

James Blair
2d ago

FJBIt would be nice to know,who the clown in the tower, wearing the MAGA hat,and egging people on, actually was also what he was doing in Washington.

