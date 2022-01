For decades, the Negro Leagues displayed baseball talent at a time of divide and segregation. Professional baseball did not allow Black players to play in the National League or American League until the barrier was broken by Jackie Robinson in 1947 when he suited up for the Brooklyn Dodgers. The Negro Leagues gave Black and Hispanic players the opportunity to play ball professionally — many finding so much success they eventually made their way to the big leagues following Robinson's pioneering step forward.

