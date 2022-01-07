ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Someone predicted that cults will make a 'huge comeback' in 2022, sparking a funny debate

By Tod Perry
Upworthy
Upworthy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RAx3Y_0dfo4ul000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O7YhV_0dfo4ul000

Things have definitely taken a turn for the weird in America over the past few years. So much so that I’ve had many a morning where I wake up with the John Lennon song, “Nobody Told Me” stuck in my head.

“Strange days, indeed. Most peculiar, mamma,” Lennon sang on his posthumous hit.

There’s been political unrest, ecological disasters, that weird monolith that popped up in the Utah desert and super credible-looking UFO videos.

Oh yeah, there’s also that pandemic thing that’s still going on.

The sheer absurdity of it all prompted comedian Caleb Hearon to tweet "i think cults are about to have a huge comeback" on Wednesday and a lot of people agreed with him.

twitter.com

i think cults are about to have a huge comeback

It's been said that people often join cults to soothe their fears and anxieties . If that's the case, then Hearon may be right. A recent study found that there was a 26% increase in anxiety worldwide in 2021 due to the pandemic.

To make things even more interesting, there are many who feel anxiety about the pandemic ending because they don’t want to go back to normal.

Hearon's tweet kicked off a great discussion on Twitter on whether or not we’re already in the midst of a cult renaissance.

We've already got the clothes down.

Is the internet already a cult?

Is it happening already?

Some folks are down already.

What cults are we talking about?

Let's do this.

After reading the responses it looks like Hearon wasn’t far from the truth. A lot of people raised their hands and said “I’m in” after thinking about the potential benefits that come with being in a cult.

While others claimed there are plenty of cults happening right now, it’s just that people don’t know they’re in them.

Steven Hassan, author of “Combating Cult Mind Control: The Guide to Protection, Rescue and Recovery from Destructive Cults” and a former member of the Moonies, no less, says that there are essentially four types of cults : behavior control, information control, thought control and emotional control.

He also says that just about anyone is susceptible to being the victim of a cult.

"If you think it could never happen to you, then you're the most vulnerable. Because nobody's impervious," he says.

If Hearon is right, there may be some super culty stuff happening all around us in the coming months. If you’re not down for the cult lifestyle, then it’s best to keep your eyes wide open for suspicious groups gathering in unlikely places.


Comments / 18

Degameth1G
2d ago

the Obama indoctrinated liberals have grown up and are out of grade school. Its a little obvious too.

Reply
5
Related
Upworthy

A mom complained about Highlights magazine showing kids in masks. Their response was perfect.

We're heading into year three of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we're all ready to be done. That doesn't mean we are done, of course. The virus and its various mutations don't give a flying fig how we feel, and with a new variant knocking on our door, we're still knee deep in mitigation measures to try to keep our healthcare system from sinking. That means vaccines, limiting group gatherings and, of course, masking in public places.
KIDS
Upworthy

23 trans memes that highlight the struggles they have to constantly face

The r/traaaaaaannnnnnnnnns community is Reddit's oldest active subreddit for trans-centered shitposts, memes and GIFs. With over 297k "shitposters" today, the subreddit continues to grow as a place where transgender folks can make fun "of themselves, others, and the situations they find themselves in." Speaking to Mashable about the community's growth, one of the moderators for the Traaaaaaannnnnnnnnns subreddit, Corinne, said: "When I started, it was a lot more edgy memes. Now it's more like a place where people can leave events, support others, and comfort others while seeking humor."
SOCIETY
Wired UK

The Next Wave of Extremist Cults Will Make QAnon Look Tame

The world was supposed to breathe a collective sigh of relief in 2021—at least when it came to extremist, radicalized thinking. Donald Trump was out of office. QAnon, that cult-like movement operating under the belief that a secret pedophile cabal runs the world, was losing steam. Vaccines were going to bring an end to the pandemic. But far from seeing the demise of cultism and extremist movements, 2022 will usher in their increase—and QAnon will prove to have been the first baby step, rather than the culmination, of the rising appeal of extreme fringe organizations and sectarian politics.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
The US Sun

Royal fans amazed by Archie’s hair in Meghan and Harry’s new Christmas card – and they love Lilibet’s too

ROYAL fans were left delighted after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released their 2021 Christmas card - with the couple's adorable children stealing the limelight. After the pair, who live in Los Angeles, released the card - which featured a picture taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski in the summer - fans were quick to comment on two-year-old Archie's flame-red hair.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Lennon
Primetimer

Jeopardy!'s Amy Schneider on "how I got smart": Being born white and "perceived as male" made a difference

Schneider, who made history as the first transgender contestant to make Jeopardy!'s Tournament of Champions, writes in Defector that “How are you so smart?” is a question she's been asked all her life -- even moreso with her Jeopardy! run. In answering the question, Schneider writes, "I generally take one of two approaches. One is to attribute my intelligence to factors outside of my control. With this approach, I’ll generally observe that I was born with a brain that, for whatever reason, retains knowledge well. I don’t have a 'photographic' memory or anything like that; God knows I’ve spent enough time hunting my apartment for my phone to disprove that idea. But while many people, upon learning that, for example, 'oviparous' is an adjective meaning 'egg-laying,' will quite sensibly forget it almost immediately, I will probably remember it, and without any particular effort. Another factor, of course, is my privilege. Unlike most people in history, I wasn’t born into grinding poverty, and my parents believed in the value of knowledge as its own reward. Moreover, I am white, and until well into adulthood, was perceived as male. Had that not been the case, my intelligence would have been seen as surprising at best, and threatening at worst, which undoubtedly would have impacted my intellectual development. But it was the case, and I was never discouraged from acquiring knowledge. (Well, almost never; I was strongly discouraged from acquiring any knowledge whatsoever about human sexuality, with … mixed results.) My other general approach is to dispute the premise of the question, that I’m even 'so smart' to begin with. After all, being able to do things like name all the monarchs from the House of Stuart is a pretty narrow definition of 'smart,' don’t you think?"
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Political Unrest#The Cult#Twitter#Target#Victoriaewest#Bleedingblueapp
DoYouRemember?

Mariah Carey, Kids, And Boyfriend Share Christmas Swimming Tradition In Candid Video

With Christmas fast approaching, Mariah Carey set off on a holiday vacation with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her ten-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon. The quartet headed to Aspen, Colorado to indulge in a holiday tradition together. When it comes to some aspects of her personal life, Carey has kept things private, like when she first started dating Tanaka and requested, “Can we just keep that private between us? Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that.” On this occasion, however, she offered followers a charming look into her family life just in time for the holidays.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Funny Videos
NewsBreak
Tesla
SheKnows

Baby Names We Hope to Never Hear Again After 2021

Let’s face it: 2021 hasn’t exactly been a banner year for anyone on the whole planet. But if you had one of these names, you might have had an even worse year than a lot of others. While some of the baby names on the infamous list may be pretty obvious (bye-bye, Delta), there are a few you might be considering for your own child. We’re going to suggest you don’t. Read on for our picks for — sorry — possibly the worst baby names of 2021: Delta: Sorry, Kristen Bell (who gave her daughter this name): Delta may be forever associated...
RELATIONSHIPS
Deadline

Bridget Hanley Dies: ‘Here Come The Brides’ Star, Prolific TV Actress Was 80

Bridget Hanley, star of the late ’60s TV western Here Come The Brides, died Wednesday. The 80-year-old actress had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and was living at the Motion Picture and Television Fund Wasserman Campus in Woodland Hills, according to the local paper in Edmunds, Washington, where she grew up. Hanley played the female lead, Candy Pruitt, on ABC’s Brides from 1968-1970. Her character was the love interest of Jeremy Bolt — teen heartthrob Bobby Sherman. Bolt’s brother on the show was played by David Soul, who would soon find fame on Starsky & Hutch. The show was loosely based...
CELEBRITIES
Upworthy

Upworthy

62K+
Followers
2K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Upworthy is comprised of upworthy.com, good.is, leapsmag.com, megaphone.upworthy.com, and scoop.upworthy.com

 https://upworthy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy