Connecticut State

COVID-19: Daily Positivity In CT Approaches 25 Percent; Latest Breakdown Of Cases, Deaths

By Zak Failla
 3 days ago
Here's the latest COVID-19 breakdown in Connecticut. Photo Credit: Pixabay/PIRO4D

Nearly a quarter of all COVID-19 tests being administered in Connecticut have come back positive for the virus as the state continues contending with new infections and rising hospitalizations.

On Thursday, Jan. 6, there were 41,038 COVID-19 tests administered in Connecticut, which resulted in 10,076 laboratory-confirmed cases for a 24.55 percent daily positivity rate, near a record that was reached earlier in the week.

Twenty-six more COVID-19 patients were admitted to Connecticut hospitals, bringing the total to 1,810 being treated statewide.

Of the 1,810 cases, the Department of Public Health noted that 1,218 (67.3 percent) were not fully vaccinated.

Officials noted that unvaccinated persons had a 3.3-times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 compared to an unvaccinated person. Unvaccinated people also had a 32.9-times greater risk of dying from the virus compared to vaccinated individuals.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 13.76 million COVID-19 tests administered in Connecticut, resulting in a total of 573,711 cases since March 2020, including more than 9,000 fatal infections.

A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group on Friday, Jan. 7:

  • 65+: >95 percent
  • 55-64: >95 percent;
  • 45-54: 87 percent;
  • 35-44: 89 percent;
  • 25-34: 82 percent;
  • 18-24: 76 percent;
  • 16-17: 82 percent;
  • 12-15: 74 percent;
  • 5-11: 32 percent.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in Connecticut since March 2020, by county:

  • Fairfield: 156,635 (2,380 deaths);
  • New Haven: 147,192 (2,371);
  • Hartford: 138,236 (2,726);
  • New London: 39,336 (532);
  • Litchfield: 24,566 (378);
  • Middlesex: 20,537 (424);
  • Windham: 19,089 (252);
  • Tolland: 15,816 (216).

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

