LAUSD offering free at-home COVID test kits Saturday

LOS ANGELES (KNX) — Free COVID testing kits are available this Friday and Saturday for students and parents in the Los Angeles Unified School District. Distribution will begin at 8 a.m. and end at noon on both days, according to district officials. Each student will be allowed to take home two self-tests at one of the 63 “grab and go” sites.

“If you are using the COVID-19 at-home rapid self-tests to fulfill the baseline testing requirement for students, they must be taken no earlier than Jan. 8 and no later than Jan. 10,” the district said in a statement . “If you have remaining tests in your kit, please save them in case of future exposure or isolation events."

On Friday Interim Superintendent Megan K. Reilly and LAUSD Board President Kelly Gonez helped distribute the tests to students at the Cochran Middle School site.

Tests will again be offered Saturday at 63 pickup sites. To find a location near you, click here or scroll through the map below. For instructional videos on how to use the kits, click here.

Results of the at-home test kits can be uploaded to LAUSD’s “ Daily Pass ” portal between Jan. 8 and 10 and will be reviewed by the Community Engagement Team. Anyone who runs into issues or has questions about uploading results is asked to call the district’s family help desk at 213-443-1300 anytime Monday through Saturday between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. or on Sunday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

