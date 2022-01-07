AEW Women’s world champion Britt Baker talks Cowboys, Steelers, and Ben Roethlisberger

AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker or, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. if you’re fancy, is a Pennsylvania native and huge fans of all things Pittsburgh sports.

But that didn’t stop her from dropping in for a chat with the home of the Dallas Cowboys, 105.3 The Fan.

Baker (in the embedded link) discussed the Pittsburgh Steelers-Cowboys rivalry, attending Ben Roethlisberger’s likely final home game, her run as the face of the AEW women’s division and her title defense at the inaugural “Battle of the Belts” (7pm Central Saturday, Jan. 8 on TNT vs. Riho).