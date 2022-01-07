Pet rescue of the week: Koko

Harry, a male foxhound/beagle mix, is the 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions Pet of the Week. His color is tan/yellow/fawn and he is 3 years old and medium sized. He has been neutered, his shots are up-to-date, and he is house-trained and good with dogs. Harry is a bit fearful when he first meets you but he is very sweet. He is now in a foster home and has opened up. He loves to run around and play with his favorite squeak toy. Harry loves to cuddle. Harry was one of many dogs owned by an older couple. They did not spay or neuter. So, they soon ended up with way too many dogs and turned them in to the Humane Society in their area. A petition was sent out to other dog rescues. We have the last four of them. They all have been adopted but Harry. The dogs at A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions can be seen at Petfinder, Adoptapet and Facebook. If you would like to visit and possibly adopt Harry, email mjespelage@yahoo.com.

PETS ・ 14 DAYS AGO