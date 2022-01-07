ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pet rescue of the week: Koko

KING-5
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKoko is a kind, loving dog....

www.king5.com

The Suburban Times

Local Animal Shelter Inundated with Neglected Dogs in Winter Storm

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. A total of 19 dogs from different properties were brought to the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County in terrible condition. On Dec. 27, Pierce County Animal Control brought six dogs from a property in Graham to the Humane Society...
TACOMA, WA
cw35.com

Pet of the Week: Tater Tot, the Queen's dog

SAN ANTONIO - It's time to name our Pet of the Week! Now more than ever, pets have a special place in our families and in our hearts. Every week we search through the hundreds of pet photos we receive in Chime In and choose just one to give the honorary title of Pet of the Week. Nothing is won with the title except bragging rights for the week. Share your beloved pet photos with us and tell us what makes them so special and your pet could be chosen next!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
#Dog
103.3 WKFR

This Adorable Puppy and Siblings Looking for Forever Home

The litter of puppies that were almost born in the KFR studio is now available for adoption. A little over a month ago, Katie Timber of the SPCA of Southwest Michigan brought a small pregnant dog into the KFR studio for Dog Days. Minutes after we turned the mics off, that pregnant dog went into labor. Hilda is one of 6 very lovable babies in that litter and she is looking for a furever home. This pretty puppy loves other dogs and kids. She really love babies. Side note: she is terrified of cats.
PETS
arlnow.com

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Dolce

Give a big welcome to the newest Adoptable Pet of the Week, Dolce. This 10-year-old Yorkshire Terrier is an easygoing and lovable guy according to his friends at Lost Dog & Cat Rescue Foundation. Dolce’s friends had a few more things to say about him:. Dolce is a sweet...
PETS
KARE 11

Adoptable animals need homes for the holidays

MINNEAPOLIS — It's the season of giving, and while it's temping to have a cute puppy or kitten sitting under the Christmas tree, there's another way you can get that sweet moment without the long-term commitment. Secondhand Hounds, a foster-rescue in the Twin Cities, is urging people to try...
PETS
People

Animal Rescues Work Together to Save 14 Dogs Set to Be Euthanized Right Before Christmas

Dogs set to be euthanized before 2022 got to celebrate the new year thanks to the hard work of several animal rescue groups. In December, Best Friends Animal Society received an email from a concerned animal lover about a Texas animal control shelter planning to euthanize 14 dogs because the facility could not care for the pets while the shelter was closed over the Christmas holiday.
ANIMALS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
InspireMore

Moo-ve Over, Cats And Dogs! These 15 Cuddly Cows Might Be The Cutest Pets Ever.

Farm animals don’t usually come to mind when we think of our favorite pets, but it turns out cows are just as affectionate and adorable as any other furry friend. Cows are very curious animals that possess a lot of very human qualities. Like us, some cows are social — both with other members of their herd and with humans and other animals — while some are more reserved and shy. No matter what their individual personalities may be, cows can be great company. And yes, they even enjoy a good snuggle from time to time!
ANIMALS
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento SPCA’s Kennels Full Of Dogs; $30 Adoption Fee Offered For Dogs Over 30 Pounds

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — With kennels being full, the Sacramento SPCA is offering a special reduction in adoption fees for larger dogs. The Sacramento SPCA says they’ve seen a recent increase in dogs entering their doors. Breaking News:Adoption Special! Our kennels are FULL with the recent increase in dogs entering our doors!To help these dogs find new homes quickly and make room for more in need, the adoption fee for all adult dogs (over 7 mo) over 30lbs is only $30!https://t.co/0r95KYASrM pic.twitter.com/jCiqyvS7ql — Sacramento SPCA (@SacramentoSPCA) January 6, 2022 Some of the dogs have also come in from overcrowded shelters. To try and help the dogs find their forever homes a little quicker, the shelter announced on Thursday that they’re now lowering their adoption fee for dogs over 30 pounds and 7 months of age or older for just $30. Prospective adopters can visit the SPCA’s website for a full list of pets available. An appointment is required and can be made online.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Bristol Press

PET OF THE WEEK: Cooper

Copper is ready to settle into a new home and a comfy couch! He arrived at the Connecticut Humane Society a few months ago after a fire and needed treatment for heartworm. The 5-year-old pooch completed his treatment thanks to CHS’ staff medical team and is ready for a fresh start!
PETS
kwhi.com

‘ZIPPO’ NAMED PET OF THE WEEK

Zippo is this week’s Pet of the Week at the Brenham Pet Adoption Center. Zippo is a neutered pit bull terrier mix. Brenham Animal Services says he will light up his owner’s life with his sweet disposition, and is a loyal companion. Potential pet adopters or fosters can...
BRENHAM, TX
dailycitizen.news

Pet of the Week: Meet Gunter

Meet Gunter! This handsome hunk is a 1-year-old, purebred male Siberian husky with sparkling bright blue eyes. He weighs 39 pounds and is a large, energetic dog. Gunter is perfect for an active adult or family with children. A loyal, confident dog, he is very loving and devoted to his family.
DALTON, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Pet of the Week: Lawson

Lawson is a friendly and loving lab mix who has been at the Coweta Animal Services Shelter since Oct. 12 when he was picked up as a stray on Welcome Road. Lawson loves people and likes other dogs – but doesn't like it when other smaller dogs jump up on him, especially on his back, according to shelter workers. When that happens, he'll just ignore them. He's not a high energy dog, but loves to be petted and loves to sniff. Lawson has a few health issues. He's heartworm positive and has a slight limp, which is likely age related. He has some dental issues with tooth decay and a cyst on his right eye. But he's a sweet and loving dog who needs a home.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
pasadenanow.com

Pets of the Week at Pasadena Humane

Here are the Pets of the Week available for adoption at the Pasadena Humane this week:. One-year-old Athena (A500837) is a real people person! She’s very friendly and will even lean into you or sit on your lap to ask for more petting. She has lots of energy and is very smart, so playtime and mental stimulation is a must for this dog. Athena would do best as the only pet in the home so she can have all your love!
PASADENA, CA
Times Gazette

2nd Chance Pet of the Week

Harry, a male foxhound/beagle mix, is the 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions Pet of the Week. His color is tan/yellow/fawn and he is 3 years old and medium sized. He has been neutered, his shots are up-to-date, and he is house-trained and good with dogs. Harry is a bit fearful when he first meets you but he is very sweet. He is now in a foster home and has opened up. He loves to run around and play with his favorite squeak toy. Harry loves to cuddle. Harry was one of many dogs owned by an older couple. They did not spay or neuter. So, they soon ended up with way too many dogs and turned them in to the Humane Society in their area. A petition was sent out to other dog rescues. We have the last four of them. They all have been adopted but Harry. The dogs at A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions can be seen at Petfinder, Adoptapet and Facebook. If you would like to visit and possibly adopt Harry, email mjespelage@yahoo.com.
PETS
Wiscnews.com

PETS OF WEEK: Riggs and Harris

Riggs a 7-year-old large border collie/mix surrendered because his family was no longer able to keep him. Although he is an older dog, he is still a very friendly, playful and outgoing dog. He knows basic commands, including roll over and play dead. He would be okay with a dog friendly cat but would prefer a home with no other dogs. Riggs has lived with children age 5 and older in the past. He is neutered and current on vaccinations.
PETS
cbslocal.com

PAWS Pet Of The Week: Willis

CHICAGO (CBS) – It’s time to meet our PAWS Pet of the Week, Willis, also known as Will, is a sweet cat with an adorable squeaky meow. He’s very shy at first but warms up with a little patience. Once he opens up, He’s an absolute ham who loves to purr.
CHICAGO, IL
republictimes.net

Inky | Pet of the Week

Inky likes to make her humans work (just a little) for her affection. But it is well worth it! Once this beautiful girl warms up to you, she will be the light of your life! Come into Helping Strays to fall in love with her today!. Inky is about 2...
PETS
Duluth News Tribune

Pets of the Week: Isabelle and Bella

Bella is a 66-pound, tan and black German shepherd mix who is 1 year old. She found herself at Animal Allies after she was transferred from a different shelter. Bella is very energetic and a friendly girl who is looking for a home that will work with her on some basic training. Bella needs a family that is very active and will give her lots and lots of attention. If you are interested in adopting Bella, visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road or call the adoption team at 218-722-5341 for more information.
PETS

