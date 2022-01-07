AUDIO: Hurt Alwys – “Love Race”

Before the year’s end, Taiyamo Denku wasn’t done adding to his ever-growing catalog. “Artistic Display” is the newest album from the collab king, linking up with Urban Legend for the project. While there’s a strong sonic connection between the two artists, the album also features a myriad of guest verses, including appearances from the late Fred the Godson and Black Rob, as well as Sean Price, Baby Sham, Kool G Rap and many more. Denku is in his element when he mixes it up with the ultra-lyrical, and the two main artists have a field day with the production here. “Artistic Display” is one for the heads to spin, so make sure you check it out here below:

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO