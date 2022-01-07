ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AUDIO: Hurt Alwys – “Love Race”

By Allen Halas
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElectronic pop artist Hurt Alwys has his debut EP out, and it’s full of retro-feeling fun. “Love Race” combines elements...

breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Wave Chapelle – “52”

At long last, Wave Chapelle has accomplished an incredibly difficult task of dropping a new song every week for the year. “52” is the final drop of the collection and the 52 Pack, and it doesn’t sound like Chapelle is slowing down or looking back in the slightest. The last track of the collection, however, has a swagger-filled flow, almost like a freestyle that came to life as a full song. From what we’ve heard, Chapelle plans to stop the weekly drops after “52,” but already has his next project in the works. Check out “52” here below:
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Vanity Plates – “Over the Sound”

Indie rockers Vanity Plates are out with their first new single in over three years! Vocalist-guitarist Alex Shah shares sentiments that feel vividly familiar as we keep getting older in spite of the pandemic putting our lives on different tracks – hobbies becoming chores, doing what you say you’ll do but feeling selfish about it, growing distant from those once close, and thinking things will be different this time around. It’s likely a sneak peek of something bigger coming from Vanity Plates; we can’t wait to see what they’ll do next.
ROCK MUSIC
#Vaporwave
VIDEO: Aces – “Outta Time”

Rockers Aces have a new single and video out. It’s high energy and straight to the point; the band rip on about life being too short to not get shit done, throwing all the excuses aside. Shot in black-and-white, they deliver a rambunctious performance and live into the give-no-fucks sentiment. If you’re in the mood to throw some punches today, look no further than Aces.
ROCK MUSIC
AUDIO: Shle Berry – “Solo”

Shle Berry kicked off the New Year with another single to continue her recent streak. She’s rapping about being in her own lane, hesitant to trust others from past experiences, recognizing that many people are only looking to use you for their own personal gain. She confronts the fakeness and superficial bullshit here while ultimately coming out on top knowing she shakes off the noise and keeps it moving. We look forward to what Shle Berry’s got in store for this year.
MUSIC
AUDIO: Rat Bath – “Ragdoll”

Spooky country core band Rat Bath dropped a single for New Year’s. Cathartic and spirited, “Ragdoll” encompasses an aggressive personification, seeking retribution after being treated like someone’s toy. The song gallops to the hook of “have you come to sew me shut?” while crashing with another hook “how dare you!” with visceral might. Rat Bath have a full-length record coming soon and we can’t wait to hear it.
MUSIC
AUDIO: Victoria Moralez – “Colored Transmission Waves”

Victoria Moralez’s latest single, ‘Colored Transmission Waves’, is a musical exploration. The Swedish singer does not hold back when it comes to her enjoyable performance, with quality taking centre stage right away, and she does not disappoint as she proceeds through her delivery. The singer has had...
MUSIC
AUDIO: Mike Neumeyer – “Zil-Bel Vibes”

Experimental percussionist Mike Neumeyer just keeps them coming. His latest release is the start of a new series, where he plans to gradually add more and more objects/instruments to the production. In addition to the marimba, he strikes bells and chimes, giving this piece a sense of wonder with sharp pensiveness. It’s a nine-minute track, giving Neumeyer plenty of time to feel his way into creative bliss. We’ll be watching what else he’ll do in the coming months.
MUSIC
AUDIO: Artifakts – “Lipless”

Just before the end of the year, Artifakts dropped a new EP, “Lipless,” that feels like the mood for the early part of 2022. The six-song project is full of short tracks, but each carries a unique style to them, complete with vintage samples within chilled out beats. As everyone is getting cozy during the winter’s cold, this is a tape to put on in just about any setting and it will hit right. Put Artifakts on your radar and check out “Lipless” here below:
MUSIC
Nova Gholar On The Wings Of “FRDM”

After the spectacular release of “WNDR”, Nova gholar drops another great song featuring N.E.P.H.E.W.. “FRDM” is a beautiful creation that shows the artist sharing deep insight into his own mentality. The song, like “WNDR” and his other songs, reflects Nova’s much cherished heritage that we are all eager to see more of.
MUSIC
AUDIO: Jamie Breiwick & Jay Mollerskov – “Solve for X”

Jazz artist Jamie Breiwick teamed up with electronic artist Jay Mollerskov for a record of improvisation. These eight tracks were created by taking clips of Breiwick playing trumpet and chopping them with Mollerskov’s electronic manipulations (looping, granular synthesis, spectral processing). The result is a mesmerizing work of spacey meditations layered into cohesion. Culminating decades of friendship, Jamie Breiwick and Jay Mollerskov create a meticulously communicative experiment with “Solve for X.”
MUSIC
AUDIO: Daydream Retrievers – “Living Hell”

Indie rockers Daydream Retrievers kicked off the year with a twangy new single. It’s about taking things day by day as the world is on fire, doing your best to look for the good in the things even as hope pales. Life gets harder and harder to sugarcoat as Ian Olvera puts it with lines such as “taking yesterday’s trash to the alley” and “picking all the short straws as they’re drawn.” It’s an honest, sentimental one from Daydream Retrievers.
MUSIC
AUDIO: Taiyamo Denku & Urban Legend – “Artistic Display”

Before the year’s end, Taiyamo Denku wasn’t done adding to his ever-growing catalog. “Artistic Display” is the newest album from the collab king, linking up with Urban Legend for the project. While there’s a strong sonic connection between the two artists, the album also features a myriad of guest verses, including appearances from the late Fred the Godson and Black Rob, as well as Sean Price, Baby Sham, Kool G Rap and many more. Denku is in his element when he mixes it up with the ultra-lyrical, and the two main artists have a field day with the production here. “Artistic Display” is one for the heads to spin, so make sure you check it out here below:
MUSIC
AUDIO: TENLo – “Sandman”

Indie pop act TENLo have a new single out, and they’re into a full synthetic groove with “Sandman.” The song lives on a plunky, yet catchy synth line, and things give way to a full dance party by the time the hook comes roaring in. Lyrics tell the story of an actual sandman, posing a threat to everyone in the vicinity. It feels just a little sci-fi, but the subject fits the sound, and the core elements of the track are inescapable when you first listen to it. “Sandman” is a track to just let loose to, and another catchy track from a band that are looking to do some big things. Check it out below:
MUSIC
B&E Weekly Jams Presented by Bublr Bikes: 1/4 – 1/10/22

A new year is upon us, and that means tons of new music. 2021 ended with a bang, however, and that includes some new drops in this week’s B&E Weekly Jams presented by Bublr Bikes! This week, we have new music from Wave Chapelle, Shle Berry, King Bando featuring Chicken P and lots more! Don’t forget to check out the archive of playlists by following Breaking And Entering on Spotify, and listen to this week’s playlist below:
MUSIC
AUDIO: Man Martinez – “Mexican American Sociopath”

Man Martinez released his debut EP, “Mexican American Sociopath” towards the tail end of 2021, and it’s a welcome blend of hip hop and experimental music. The self-produced project features just a bit off-centered beats, plenty of samples, and a combination of vocal deliveries from the emerging artist. Early projects often can feel a bit scatterbrained, as an artist is developing their sound while putting their first body of work out to the world. In the case of Man Martinez, it works to his advantage, as he intentionally brings a variety of things to the plate. Look for more from Martinez as he gets things honed into a sound that he can call his own, and check out the EP here below:
MUSIC
AUDIO: Toadskin – “Knives of Winter”

Grungy stoner rockers Toadskin released a new single today. It’s about seasonal affective disorder and the enduring discomfort of winter all too familiar to us Wisconsinites. With a crushing riff and desolate lyrics, the song captivates the overcast dread of short days and the biting pain of cold that takes way too long to end. Toadskin’s debut album will be out this summer and we can’t wait.
MUSIC
AUDIO: G-Gifted – “Growth”

G-Gifted’s new project is here, and he’s all about transformation on “Growth.” There’s 12 tracks here that play like lyrical exercises, with G-Gifted standing strong from start to finish. The emcee’s spirit is infectious, and there’s a level of self love that resonates to the listener and fuels his confidence on the microphone. Renewed swagger is central to the theme of this album, and it’s good to see that G-Gifted has this moving forward towards his next endeavors. The ride is going to be fun for him, and you can hear why when you check out “Growth” below:
MUSIC
The Color of Cyan Leaves You Agape on New Album

It’s not hard to tell where The Color of Cyan was focused on its latest LP, Agape. The band has a nine minute ode devoted to the “Sun in Leo”. “Moon in Cancer” gets over six minutes of play, while another tune is entitled “Little Stars”.
MUSIC

