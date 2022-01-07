Putnam City Schools bus involved in crash in Oklahoma City, 1 injured
OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – A Putnam City Schools bus was involved in a crash Friday afternoon.
The crash occurred shortly before 2:45 p.m. at Northwest 10th and Ann Arbor in Oklahoma City.Former professor facing more than 100 charges after hidden camera found in girl’s bedroom
Students were traveling in the bus when the crash occurred.
Authorities told KFOR that one person in the bus was injured. However, information was not available on whether the injured person is a student.
The injuries are said to be minor.Police: Traffic confrontation leads to deadly shooting
No further details were released.
More information will be provided once available.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.
Comments / 1