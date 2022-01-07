ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Putnam City Schools bus involved in crash in Oklahoma City, 1 injured

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rg49W_0dfo3Xts00

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – A Putnam City Schools bus was involved in a crash Friday afternoon.

The crash occurred shortly before 2:45 p.m. at Northwest 10th and Ann Arbor in Oklahoma City.

Former professor facing more than 100 charges after hidden camera found in girl’s bedroom

Students were traveling in the bus when the crash occurred.

Authorities told KFOR that one person in the bus was injured. However, information was not available on whether the injured person is a student.

The injuries are said to be minor.

Police: Traffic confrontation leads to deadly shooting

No further details were released.

More information will be provided once available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Oklahoma City, OK
Accidents
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Weather#Traffic Accident#Northwest 10th
KFOR

One injured in SW OKC shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)– One person was injured in a shooting at a bar in southwest Oklahoma City. The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. on the 3500 block of Newcastle Road. Oklahoma City Police officials say one person was shot in the leg and there is no suspect information available at this time. This is a […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
KFOR

KFOR

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy