Packers’ Myers likely to play, Bakhtiari questionable Sunday

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers center Josh Myers is expected to play for the first time in over 2 1/2...

abc17news.com

ClutchPoints

Matt LaFleur explains why David Bakhtiari left Packers game vs. Lions early

The Green Bay Packers took a surprising loss at the hands of the Detroit Lions in Week 18, despite deploying their starters for the first half of the game. While the loss doesn’t carry much of an impact on the Packers, there was some concern regarding the status of David Bakhtiari ahead of the playoff run. Bakhtiari was making his season debut on Sunday after being sidelined with a knee injury for the entire season. The star offensive lineman didn’t play the full game, exiting early despite his lack of reps throughout the season. Fortunately, head coach Matt LaFleur offered an explanation for Bakhtiari’s departure that will calm the nerves of Packers fans, via Rob Demovsky.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Big Packers News

The Green Bay Packers roster is set to get a major boost on Sunday. Green Bay has already locked up the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC, but the Packers plan on playing their starters – at least for a little while – on Sunday against Detroit.
FanSided

Packers will avoid Buccaneers, Cowboys in divisional round

We don’t know who the Green Bay Packers will host in the divisional round two weeks from now, but we do know two teams they won’t be playing. With the wild-card round set in the NFC, the Packers will avoid both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys in the divisional round.
Chicago Tribune

It’s time for a change — but what will happen at Halas Hall? Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts after the Chicago Bears lost their final game to finish the season 6-11.

10 thoughts after the Chicago Bears lost for the ninth time in their last 12 games, finishing the 2021 season at 6-11 with a 31-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. 1. This was the Bears’ first losing season since 2017, and the two NFC North rivals appear to be in similar positions. It’s expected the Bears will fire coach Matt Nagy after four seasons, one division title, two ...
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears finish 6-11 — and in 3rd place in the NFC North. Here’s how the 2021 season unfolded.

The Chicago Bears had the third-toughest 2021 schedule in the league behind the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens based on opponent winning percentage in 2020, according to NFL.com. How did Justin Fields do? A game-by-game look at the Bears rookie QB’s season. The Arlington Heights Bears? Here’s what to know about the possible move from Soldier Field. Here’s how the Bears fared in 2021 ...
FanSided

2021 NFL playoffs: NFC playoff bracket and schedule

The NFL playoffs are almost here. Here’s how the NFC playoff picture looks at the moment and how the game schedule is laid out. Well, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers officially sit at the top of the NFC heading into the NFL playoffs. They’ll get to start things off with a bye and have a solid home field advantage for as long as they’re in the playoffs. That’s not a bad thing to have, especially with the advantage that comes with playing at Lambeau Field this time of year.
247Sports

Bakhtiari officially active for Packers' regular-season finale

The following players will be inactive for the Green Bay Packers' regular-season finale against the Detroit Lions. All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari will be protecting Aaron Rodgers' blindside for the first time in 378 days. He tore his anterior cruciate ligament on New Year's Eve of 2020 and has since been rehabbing his way back to the field.
On3.com

WATCH: Packers star offensive tackle boards plane to Detroit

The Packers have been getting the job done without star offensive tackle David Bakhtiari this season. However, getting arguably the best offensive lineman in the league back for the postseason would be a tremendous development. Since injuring his ACL on New Year’s Eve in 2020, Bakhtiari hasn’t seen the field....
