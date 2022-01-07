Jets' Braxton Berrios Lands on Injured Reserve, Out For Season Finale Against Bills

In what's become a bit of a weekly tradition for the Jets, New York is expected to be missing two of their top wide receivers for their final game of the regular season.

After Jets head coach Robert Saleh provided a discouraging update on the status of Braxton Berrios earlier in the day on Friday, New York ended up placing the wideout on injured reserve.

"Braxton is not going to practice today, it's not looking good," Saleh told reporters. "We're still going to hold out hope, but it's not looking good at all. We might have to make a decision sooner than we'd like."

Berrios had played in all 16 games to this point in the campaign, but after suffering a quad contusion, he was held out of practice all week long. He was listed as doubtful on New York's final injury report of the week, but now that he's on IR, he's officially out this week.

The head coach added that rookie Elijah Moore is "trending south" as well. Moore hasn't played since Week 13, landing on injured reserve on December 11 with a quad injury of his own.

Saleh did have some good news, though. Jamison Crowder, who has been sidelined for the last two games with a calf injury, was a full participant in practice on Friday, positioning himself to play on Sunday in Buffalo.

"Crowder's looking good," Saleh said.

It's been quite a long time since rookie quarterback Zach Wilson has had all of his top weapons at wide receiver available. Last week in New York's heartbreaking loss to the Buccaneers, Wilson kept his team in the game while operating an offense that was missing Moore, Crowder and of course Corey Davis, who is out for the rest of the year after undergoing core muscle surgery in December.

As of now, it looks like Wilson will be working with a wide receiver room consisting of Crowder, Keelan Cole and a mix of Jeff Smith, D.J. Montgomery and Denzel Mims. Mims didn't play a single snap when he was active last week.

Moore and Berrios were both tremendous this season in green and white. While Moore racked up a team-leading 538 receiving yards and five touchdowns with 43 catches, Berrios was a revelation in his unique role, accumulating 471 yards from scrimmage (431 receiving yards) with a total of four scores.

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.