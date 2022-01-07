ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oscar-winning actor Sidney Poitier dead at 94

By Sydney Kalich
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jkxkP_0dfo2lGx00

( NewsNation Now) — Sidney Poitier, the first Black man to ever win a Best Actor Oscar and a major star from the Golden Age of Hollywood, has died, an official from the Bahamian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Friday. He was 94.

Eugene Torchon-Newry, acting director general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, confirmed Poitier’s death to Reuters.

The Bahamian-American actor was known for films including In the Heat of the Night and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner . Poitier won his Best Actor Oscar for the 1963 film Lilies in the Field , also becoming the first Bahamian actor to win the award.

Poitier received two more Academy Award nominations and ten Golden Globe nominations. In 2001, Poitier received an honorary Oscar for his acting and humanitarian work.

  https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vzcul_0dfo2lGx00
    HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 08: (L-R) Writer George Stevens Jr., Joanna Shimkus, actor Sidney Poitier, and _____ backstage during American Film Institute’s 45th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to Diane Keaton at Dolby Theatre on June 8, 2017 in Hollywood, California. 26658_006 (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner)
  https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04WkAc_0dfo2lGx00
    HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 08: Actor Sidney Poitier (L) and writer George Stevens Jr. speak onstage during American Film Institute’s 45th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to Diane Keaton at Dolby Theatre on June 8, 2017 in Hollywood, California. 26658_007 (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
  https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O8zCb_0dfo2lGx00
    LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 06: (EDITOR’S NOTE: image has been shot in black and white. Color version not available.) Actor Sidney Poitier attends the 50th anniversary screening of “In the Heat of the Night” during the 2017 TCM Classic Film Festival on April 6, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26657_003 (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for TCM)
  https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RI487_0dfo2lGx00
    LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 06: (EDITOR’S NOTE: image has been shot in black and white. Color version not available.) Actor Sidney Poitier attends the 50th anniversary screening of “In the Heat of the Night” during the 2017 TCM Classic Film Festival on April 6, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26657_003 (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for TCM)
  • BEVERLY HILLS, CA – DECEMBER 19: Actor Sidney Poitier attends the Brigitte and Bobby Sherman Children’s Foundation’s 6th Annual Christmas Gala and Fundraiser at Montage Beverly Hills on December 19, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for The Brigitte and Bobby Sherman Children’s Foundation)
  https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=066KzO_0dfo2lGx00
    BEVERLY HILLS, CA – DECEMBER 19: Actors Terrence J (L) and Sidney Poitier attend the Brigitte and Bobby Sherman Children’s Foundation’s 6th Annual Christmas Gala and Fundraiser at Montage Beverly Hills on December 19, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for The Brigitte and Bobby Sherman Children’s Foundation)
  https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Cu3a_0dfo2lGx00
    A photo taken on July 12, 1958 shows American actors Tony Curtis (L) and Sidney Poitier in the movie “The defiant ones” directed by Stanley Kramer. AFP PHOTO (Photo by – / AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)
  https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TKHzN_0dfo2lGx00
    Photo taken on June 25, 1983 shows Bahamian-American actor Sidney Poitier (R) and his wife Joanna Shimkus during the Monte-Carlo ATP Masters Series Tournament tennis match. (Photo by Ralph Gatti / AFP) (Photo by RALPH GATTI/AFP via Getty Images)
  https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RWcAq_0dfo2lGx00
    President Nelson Mandela (L) and US actor Sidney Poitier pose for cameras at Tuinhuis in Cape Town 17 May 1996. Sidney Poitier portrays President Mandela in a television feature film which is currently being filmed in Cape Town. AFP PHOTO Anna ZIEMINSKI (Photo by Anna ZIEMINSKI / AFP) (Photo by ANNA ZIEMINSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
  https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yzBmz_0dfo2lGx00
    Photo taken on June 25, 1983 shows Bahamian-American actor Sidney Poitier (R) and his wife Joanna Shimkus during the Monte-Carlo ATP Masters Series Tournament tennis match. (Photo by Ralph Gatti / AFP) (Photo by RALPH GATTI/AFP via Getty Images)
  https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wQhnY_0dfo2lGx00
    Bahamian American actor Sidney Poitier has his make-up adjusted on the set of ‘To Sir, With Love’, directed by James Clavell, 16th June 1966. The crew are filming a party scene at Victoria Barracks, Windsor Castle. (Photo by Chris Ware/Keystone Features/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
  https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lT39d_0dfo2lGx00
    BEVERLY HILLS, UNITED STATES: US actors Dustin Hoffman (L) and Sidney Poitier (2nd L) talk to host Barbara Davis (2nd R) and Larry King (R) at the Carousel of Hope, a star-studded gala benefitting childhood diabetes, in Beverly Hills, 28 October 2000. AFP PHOTO/Lucy Nicholson (Photo credit should read LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP via Getty Images)
  https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UpHJo_0dfo2lGx00
    Bahamian American actor Sidney Poitier has his make-up adjusted on the set of ‘To Sir, With Love’, directed by James Clavell, 16th June 1966. The crew are filming a party scene at Victoria Barracks, Windsor Castle. (Photo by Chris Ware/Keystone Features/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
  https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vtscV_0dfo2lGx00
    LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES: US actor Sidney Poitier (L) is congratulated by actor Denzel Washington (R) as he accepts the Life Achievement Award at the Sixth Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) in Los Angeles, 12 March 2000. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) AFP PHOTO /Lucy NICHOLSON/ln (Photo credit should read LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP via Getty Images)

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

