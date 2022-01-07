Poland procession honors late WWII veteran

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland is mourning the loss of one of its World War II veterans.

A funeral procession was held Friday for Private First Class Howard “Howdy” Friend who passed away last Friday just three days after his 96th birthday.



Several police departments escorted Howdy to the cemetery including Poland, Beaver, Campbell, Springfield and Youngstown.

The procession began at Becker Funeral Home in Poland and traveled to Riverside Cemetery.

Howdy is a Purple Heart and Bronze Star recipient. He was also inducted into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame this past November.

The clock tower in the middle of Poland has been illuminated all day honoring Howdy.

Poland Village Council has also passed a resolution honoring him.

Howard “Howdy” Friend Obituary

