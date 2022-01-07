ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3,354 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 603 regional hospitalizations

By WROC Staff
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 3,354 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

Officials say there were 2,373 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported, and there were 981 new positive at-home tests reported.

County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,606 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

The county is now averaging 2,388 new cases per day over the past seven days. Monroe County also reported Wednesday a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 20.4%.

Officials say 603 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 121 in an ICU.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update, 552,604 county residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 84.5% of the county’s 18+ population.

Editor’s Note: This story originally reported 571 regional hospitalizations. The Monroe County Department of Health sent an update later Friday, saying a lag in the state’s reporting system caused the initial inaccuracy.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Bello vetoes redistricting bill, proposes ‘independent’ commission to reassess plan

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced Monday he vetoed the redistricting plan previously put forth by the Republican-led county legislature. According to county officials, Bello introduced legislation to create an “independent redistricting commission that puts the public interest ahead of party politics.” “The Republican Majority’s redistricting process last year was deeply […]
