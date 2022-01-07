3,354 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 603 regional hospitalizations
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 3,354 new COVID-19 cases Friday.
Officials say there were 2,373 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported, and there were 981 new positive at-home tests reported.
County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,606 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.
The county is now averaging 2,388 new cases per day over the past seven days. Monroe County also reported Wednesday a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 20.4%.
Officials say 603 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 121 in an ICU.
As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update, 552,604 county residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 84.5% of the county’s 18+ population.
Editor's Note: This story originally reported 571 regional hospitalizations. The Monroe County Department of Health sent an update later Friday, saying a lag in the state's reporting system caused the initial inaccuracy.
