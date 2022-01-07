ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup cleared to resume after travel exemptions agreed

Cover picture for the articleThis season's Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup will continue as normal after a clarification from the French government on exemptions from travel restrictions. Under current rules, travellers from the UK must self-isolate for 48 hours after entering France. But tournament organisers have been told that exemptions apply to...

The Independent

FA Cup upsets and England’s spirited Sydney draw – sporting weekend in pictures

Arsenal and Newcastle were among the Premier League sides to crash out of the FA Cup in a thrilling weekend of third round ties.The Gunners have won the competition a record 14 times but lost 1-0 at Championship side Nottingham Forest while Sky Bet League One side Cambridge won by the same score at struggling Newcastle.Vanarama National League outfit Boreham Wood will also be in the fourth-round draw after a 2-0 home win over AFC Wimbledon.Away from football, England salvaged a tiny bit of pride by battling to a draw in the fourth Ashes Test against Australia where...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

England survive tense finish to draw fourth Ashes Test with Australia in Sydney

England’s tailenders stood tall as they scrambled to a nerve-shredding draw in the fourth Ashes Test, finishing nine down in Sydney to block Australia’s hopes of a whitewash.After thumping defeats in Brisbane, Adelaide and Melbourne, the tourists stopped the rot in the tensest possible fashion at the SCG as number 11 James Anderson fended off the last six balls of the match.Anderson, 39, had come to the crease in scenes of agonising drama when an accomplished rearguard action by Jack Leach came to an end with just three overs left. He had bravely defied Australia’s high-class attack for 34 balls...
SPORTS
Telegraph

The changes I would make to give meaning to this season's Champions Cup

News that the French government will grant special “economic exemptions” to teams and officials travelling between France and the UK for rounds three and four of the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup is obviously positive. There is some detail still to be added but it may yet save a competition which has at times this season looked doomed.
WORLD
seriousaboutrl.com

OurLeague to stream Challenge Cup tie next week

The oldest and most prestigious competition in rugby league begins again next week with Round One of the Challenge Cup taking place. The tournament begins with 14 knockout ties as the road to Tottenham Hotspurs’ new stadium begins with the competition breaking new ground taking the final to the Premier League’s newest and best looking stadium on 28th May.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Covid: Pre-departure travel tests to be scrapped

The rules on testing are to be eased for people travelling to England, the government has announced, following calls from the travel industry. From 04:00 GMT on Friday, fully vaccinated travellers coming to England will no longer have to take a test before they travel. And from Sunday, rather than...
TRAVEL
BBC

Novak Djokovic: Australia loses bid to delay tennis star's visa appeal

A bid by the Australian government to delay Novak Djokovic's appeal against deportation has been rejected by a judge overseeing his case. The government had requested the tennis star's court hearing be postponed until Wednesday, but it will instead begin as scheduled on Monday morning. Djokovic was denied entry to...
TENNIS
The Independent

Premier 15s: Bristol Bears fall to Gloucester-Hartpury defeat as league returns

Premier 15s leaders Bristol Bears suffered a 36-14 defeat at the hands of local rivals Gloucester-Hartpury as the league returned from its winter break.Bristol could be knocked off the top spot if third place Saracens can defeat DMP Durham Sharks on Sunday. It was a difficult match for the Bears as Gloucester came out firing with Sisilia Tuipulotu and World Rugby Player of the Year Zoe Aldcroft scoring.Fortunes began to change for the hosts as they were awarded a penalty try and Aldcroft was sent to the sin bin. They followed it up with a try from Keira Bevan which...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Birmingham stun WSL leaders Arsenal to secure first win of the season

Birmingham recorded their first win of the season with a shock 2-0 victory over previously unbeaten Women’s Super League leaders Arsenal Libby Smith collected a superb pass from Lucy Quinn before firing the home side in front after just three minutes and Veatriki Sarri doubled the lead shortly before the interval after Jade Pennock’s shot was blocked.Arsenal laboured in vain to get back into the contest and Vivianne Miedema was booked for dissent as their frustration mounted, a first loss of the campaign meaning they remain four points clear of Chelsea in the standings.Birmingham’s win lifted them off the foot...
WORLD
BBC

Ashes: England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler to miss final Test

England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler will miss the final Ashes Test after suffering a finger injury during the drawn fourth Test in Sydney. The 31-year-old was struck while keeping and will now fly home. England have added Kent's Sam Billings to their squad, and he is set to make his Test...
SPORTS
The Independent

When are the Fifa Best awards and who is nominated in 2022?

The winners of Fifa’s men’s and women’s player of the year are set to be crowned in the sixth edition of the Fifa Best Awards. Eleven players have been nominated for each award with three finalists set to be announced ahead of the awards ceremony on Monday 17 January. Robert Lewandowski is the reigning men’s winner while Lucy Bronze won the women’s award last year. There will also be awards for men’s and women’s coach of the year, goalkeeper of the year, as well as the Puskas award for goal of the year. The Fifpro men’s and women’s world...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Premiership rugby news: Chris Boyd set to leave role as Northampton director

Northampton are set to announce later this week that Chris Boyd is stepping down from his role as Saints rugby director.It is expected that Boyd will leave when his current contract expires at the end of this season and return home to New Zealand.But the 63-year-old will remain involved with Saints by taking up a consultancy role.It is thought that Northampton do not intend making an outside appointment when Boyd departs.Boyd has developed an exciting support team during his time in the East Midlands with attack coach Sam Vesty and forwards coach Phil Dowson being particularly highly-rated.Boyd joined Northampton in 2018, masterminding a place in the play-offs that season, while Saints won the Premiership Rugby Cup the following year.They are currently fifth in the Premiership, just three points off the play-off spots. Read More ‘We need him desperately’ – Jurgen Klopp stresses importance of Takumi MinaminoCovid boost for Reds as Arsenal look to bounce back – Carabao Cup talking pointsMikel Arteta says it is clear where Arsenal need to strengthen after FA Cup exit
RUGBY
The Independent

Pragmatic solution could be found to Chester FC Covid rules dilemma – Drakeford

There are hopes “a sensible pragmatic solution” can be found over the dispute between an English football club and the Welsh authorities over fans attending matches, Wales’s First Minister has said.Non-league Chester FC fear going out of business if the club is made to play behind closed doors.The English National League North outfit has been warned they may have breached Welsh coronavirus regulations by hosting crowds at two matches over the holiday period.The club’s Swansway Chester Stadium straddles the border, with the front gates, car park and main office door in England but the pitch in Wales.Elite sporting events in...
SOCCER
The Independent

Wasps stun Leicester as Jimmy Gopperth’s boot ends Premiership leaders’ winning streak

Jimmy Gopperth kicked three second-half penalties to bring to an end Leicester’s remarkable winning run and provide one of the shocks of the season as Wasps beat the Gallagher Premiership leaders 16-13.Wasps, without 17 of their players through injury and illness, had won only one of their last eight games but a committed performance deprived Leicester of the opportunity to break a number of records.Had they won, Tigers would have equalled their club record of season-opening winning streaks (16 wins in the 1983/84 season). They would have also drawn level with the club record for consecutive away wins (10, February...
RUGBY
The Independent

Pat Cummins finds the fun as England hold on to deny Australia in fourth Ashes Test

Australia captain Pat Cummins had no regrets about falling one wicket short of a 4-0 lead in the Ashes admitting he found a tense draw in Sydney “a lot of fun”.Cummins was denied victory for the first time since taking over as skipper at the start of the series, but only by the slenderest of margins.Hunting 10 English wickets on day five at the SCG, he saw his team take nine before number 11 James Anderson negotiated the final over of the match to claim a share of the spoils.That was some afternoon of #Ashes cricket! Take a breath,...
SPORTS
BBC

Covid: Testing rule change for fully jabbed arrivals to island

Fully vaccinated people arriving on the Isle of Man from an international destination will no longer be required to take a Covid-19 PCR test. Those arriving from outside the Common Travel Area from 00:01 GMT on Tuesday will instead need to take a lateral flow test within 12 hours of arrival.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Djokovic's deportation win, and pregnant women jab plea

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. Novak Djokovic has won his appeal against a decision by Australian border officials to refuse his visa. The world number one men's tennis player can stay in the country to compete in the Australian Open - and defend his title - after a turbulent week saw him being held in an immigration detention hotel when he was denied entry over his Covid vaccine exemption. Though unvaccinated the Serbian player was given a waiver following a recent infection from the virus. But the Australian government argued that didn't qualify him for exemption. The government withdrew its case and the judge ordered Djokovic's immediate release so he can now compete on 17 January. Keep on top of developments by following our live page.
TENNIS

